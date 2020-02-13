Love After Lockup star Tracie resurfaces on social media and she is still messy

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Love After Lockup star, Tracie has resurfaced on social media after being gone for several weeks. Speculation was that she was in rehab, and she confirmed that was the case.

On Facebook, Tracie became active a few days ago. She updated her Facebook picture to someone who wasn’t her, sparking a tea-spilling session that has Love After Lockup fans intrigued.

She has since changed her profile picture back to her, but the aftermath is still playing out.

Tracie reveals that Clint could be with someone else

Fans of Love After Lockup have been following Clint and Tracie for what seems like a lifetime. The two debuted on the show’s second season and were picked up to pilot the spin-off, Life After Lockup, which is currently airing.

Tracie has been missing for several weeks, and the months before her disappearance from social media due to her rehab stay included plenty of messy moments, including calling Clint out for using drugs, possibly cheating, and her downward spiral.

Now, Tracie is accusing Clint of being shacked up with a fan. The picture that she initially put up on Facebook was of the woman she is accusing of being with her husband.

The comments throughout the Facebook thread are brutal, and Tracie’s fans have taken to this woman’s Facebook messages to call her out. Some of it has also spilled over onto Clint’s page as well.

While it is unclear if Tracie and Clint split up, they are likely experiencing several up and down moments.

Is Tracie from Love After Lockup sober?

After being asked about her sobriety, Tracie replied that she is sober. That has to be taken with a grain of salt because there have been previous instances where she declared the same only to be arrested later for possession of meth.

Clint reveals that he has been sober for three months and will never use meth again. He admits to smoking marijuana but insists that there is nothing else he is using.

These two are currently airing on Life After Lockup, and their story is picking up just a few weeks following Tracie’s release from jail in Texas. Clint went and bailed her out after she was arrested, and the two are adjusting back into life in New Mexico.

It is unclear where Tracie and Clint are headed, but right now, she is all about airing their dirty laundry on social media.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.