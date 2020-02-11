Kim Kardashian talks Kourtney Kardashian ‘violence’ on next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On a new episode of Laura Wasser’s iHeartRadio original podcast, All’s Fair, Kim Kardashian talks Kourtney Kardashian “violence” on the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Oh yes, the drama that unfolded at the end of KUWTK Season 17 between Kourtney and Kim is far from over, at least at the beginning of Season 18. Remember, the reality TV show shoots months in advance, so what viewers witness playing out on air is old news for the siblings.

Season 18 KUWTK drama

Kim did admit that things between her and her older sister are fine now. They even went to Japan together with their families at the end of last year.

However, fans will not see the happiness when Season 18 of KUWTK premieres this spring. The show picks up with the drama of Kourtney wanting a break from filming the hit reality TV show.

Kim revealed on the podcast that in the first episode of the new season, things get “a little violent” between her and Kourtney. The KKW Beauty founder even joked she “might need an attorney” following the situation.

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better. But you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out,” Kim dished.

One of the reasons there is so much drama between the sisters is because when one doesn’t film, it puts pressure on the rest of the family. Kim and Khloe felt they were picking up the slack for Kourtney because there needs to be content for the show.

How much will Kourtney be featured on the new KUWTK season?

Kourtney not only made it clear during Season 17 that she wanted a break from filming, but last fall, she said she was taking a step back from reality TV.

The vagueness of her answer has fans wondering just how frequently the Poosh founder will pop up on the show.

According to her sister, Kim, how often Kourtney will film has yet to be determined. Not long after the December finale, Kim appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and admitted Kourtney would take a break from filming.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a little bit. I don’t even know if we have a conclusion, actually. It’s always up in the air,” Kim Kardashian shared with Ellen.

There is no clear answer right now of how involved Kourtney Kardashian is in Season 18 of KUWTK. It sounds like she will be featured in at least the first few episodes to clear up the lingering storyline from last season.

If Kourt is not filming, does that mean fans will get to see more of Kylie or Kendall Jenner? They are the only choices unless momager Kris Jenner fills the void left by Kourtney.

Scott Disick is another possible family member to film, as fans do like The Lord more these days.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns in Spring 2020 on E!