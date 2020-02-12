Kelley Flanagan called out by Tyler Cameron after The Bachelor exit for ‘job shaming’ the other women

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan met Peter before filming the show, as they randomly ran into each other in a hotel lobby.

And while she may have thought that this could have given her the upper hand, she was sent home during Monday’s episode of the show.

At the time, Kelley wasn’t driving away in tears. Instead, she was in shock that Peter would send her home, as she’s an educated woman who works as an attorney.

Throughout the episode, Kelley made some comments about working women and made statements about Hannah Ann, Madison, Kelsey, and Victoria F that didn’t sit well with Tyler Cameron.

Kelley Flanagan slammed by Tyler Cameron

On the show, Kelley made some comments that could be seen as degrading.

She compared her own success to the other girls, calling them little girls and hinting that they had nothing really to offer Peter.

“I mean, look at me, I’m an attorney. The other girls? What are they?” she said in one scene.

“I question his intentions because I don’t really know what phase he is in life,” she added later. “The four that are left are, like, little babies. I don’t really know who they are. Are you a child or an adult?”

When she left, she also questioned his decisions, again comparing herself to the others.

“I have no idea why I’m in this car. But Peter made his decision and that’s that. Does it suck? Yeah. Do I agree with it? No,” she said in the car, as she drove away.

Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown’s runner-up on last year’s season of The Bachelorette, had something to say about these comments as he was live-tweeting the episode.

How dare you job shame those girls Kelly… I didn’t have a job when I came on the show!! #FuriousGeorge — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 11, 2020

Kelly is fresh though with white and velvet jacket — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 11, 2020

He later clarified his statements, saying that while he does think that Kelley is “badass” for being an attorney and having a successful career, it’s not right for calling out the other girls because they don’t have “elevated jobs.”

Tyler also wrote that people are on different journeys with different goals, so we shouldn’t judge one another for where we are in life.

From what I’ve seen and heard I think Kelley is a bad ass, but for those saying she’s right about calling the others girls out because they don’t have an elevated job are wrong. We all are on different journeys and time tables of successs, who are we to judge others journey. https://t.co/fE8RDBkP2z — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 11, 2020

But not everyone agreed with Tyler.

Kelley Flanagan did get praise from viewers

Some people replied to Cameron, revealing that having a career is an important thing for some people, especially if you are planning on marrying them. Others blamed editing, saying that she probably didn’t say it as it was aired.

I’m not worried about that at all. It’s a learning lesson and should be talked about — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 11, 2020

You’re not marrying that person the next day. You have time before that to figure it out. — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 11, 2020

Tyler defended his original statement, saying that you don’t marry the person the day after and you can always work out differences in private once the show ends.

As we’ve previously reported, Kelley actually got respect from viewers based on the way she handled the way she was dumped on the show. Viewers thought she was the most mature of the women left and was the only one ready for marriage.

Kelley has yet to say anything about her portrayal on the show. She simply retweeted a tweet from a viewer, that stated she won’t be accepting any Kelley slander.

I will accept zero Kelley slander #TheBachelor — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) February 11, 2020

But her actions do speak louder than words.

Kelley was caught liking a tweet that stated she clearly hated Peter, so she may have some explaining to do during the Women Tell All special, which will air in just a few weeks.

It will be interesting to see what she has to say for herself.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.