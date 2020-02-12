Home > Reality TV

Kelley Flanagan called out by Tyler Cameron after The Bachelor exit for ‘job shaming’ the other women

12th February 2020 10:31 AM ET
Kelley Flanagan
Kelley Flanagan is criticized by Tyler Cameron. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan met Peter before filming the show, as they randomly ran into each other in a hotel lobby.

And while she may have thought that this could have given her the upper hand, she was sent home during Monday’s episode of the show.

At the time, Kelley wasn’t driving away in tears. Instead, she was in shock that Peter would send her home, as she’s an educated woman who works as an attorney.

Throughout the episode, Kelley made some comments about working women and made statements about Hannah Ann, Madison, Kelsey, and Victoria F that didn’t sit well with Tyler Cameron.

Kelley Flanagan slammed by Tyler Cameron

On the show, Kelley made some comments that could be seen as degrading.

She compared her own success to the other girls, calling them little girls and hinting that they had nothing really to offer Peter.

“I mean, look at me, I’m an attorney. The other girls? What are they?” she said in one scene.

“I question his intentions because I don’t really know what phase he is in life,” she added later. “The four that are left are, like, little babies. I don’t really know who they are. Are you a child or an adult?”

When she left, she also questioned his decisions, again comparing herself to the others.

“I have no idea why I’m in this car. But Peter made his decision and that’s that. Does it suck? Yeah. Do I agree with it? No,” she said in the car, as she drove away.

Tyler Cameron, Hannah Brown’s runner-up on last year’s season of The Bachelorette, had something to say about these comments as he was live-tweeting the episode.

He later clarified his statements, saying that while he does think that Kelley is “badass” for being an attorney and having a successful career, it’s not right for calling out the other girls because they don’t have “elevated jobs.”

Tyler also wrote that people are on different journeys with different goals, so we shouldn’t judge one another for where we are in life.

But not everyone agreed with Tyler.

Kelley Flanagan did get praise from viewers

Some people replied to Cameron, revealing that having a career is an important thing for some people, especially if you are planning on marrying them. Others blamed editing, saying that she probably didn’t say it as it was aired.

Tyler defended his original statement, saying that you don’t marry the person the day after and you can always work out differences in private once the show ends.

As we’ve previously reported, Kelley actually got respect from viewers based on the way she handled the way she was dumped on the show. Viewers thought she was the most mature of the women left and was the only one ready for marriage.

Kelley has yet to say anything about her portrayal on the show. She simply retweeted a tweet from a viewer, that stated she won’t be accepting any Kelley slander.

But her actions do speak louder than words.

Kelley was caught liking a tweet that stated she clearly hated Peter, so she may have some explaining to do during the Women Tell All special, which will air in just a few weeks.

It will be interesting to see what she has to say for herself.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

