June Shannon won't make a dime from upcoming season of Mama June: From Not To Hot: Family Crisis -- Here's why

Mama June From Not to Hot: Family Crisis is named after Mama June Shannon. The show even claims that she is a “central figure of the story.”

Despite all that, Mama June won’t receive a dime in pay from her appearance this season.

Why will Mama June not get paid?

TMZ reports that Mama June won’t receive a paycheck for Mama June From Not to Hot: Family Crisis because she won’t be sitting down for camera interviews. It seems that the only people getting paid are the ones who actively participate in the show. Just showing up doesn’t count, it seems.

The relationship between Mama June and her family has deteriorated to the point where they are happy that she isn’t getting paid.

The report indicates that they fear what Mama June would do if she got the money.

June was arrested recently for felony drug possession along with her boyfriend Geno Doak. At the same time, Doak was arrested for domestic violence and harassment as well as possession.

The couple has been dating for three years.

Since the arrest, Mama June has sold her house for less than it was worth just so she could get her hands on the money and was even kicked out of a hotel she was living in after that for not paying the bill. She also hocked a diamond ring for cash.

There was a question about why Mama June was promoting the show on social media if she wasn’t getting paid, but it seems that it was her manager who posted the promos on her socials.

What is Mama June From Not to Hot: Family Crisis about?

It turns out that Mama June From Not to Hot: Family Crisis is not so much about Mama June as it is about her family and their attempts to recover from it.

Most of Mama June’s appearances appear to be clips from her court dates and the family trying to get her the help they feel she needs.

From the sound of it, Mama June’s kids hope that she watches the show and sees that they are in pain and will seek help for them, if not for herself.

Mama June From Not to Hot: Family Crisis will focus on Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin, and the rest of the family as they deal with the court cases and the fact that they are now estranged from Mama June.

Mama June: From Not to Hot – Family Crisis premieres in March on WE tv.