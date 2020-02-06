Joy-Anna Duggar rumored to be expecting again following devastating loss

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Joy-Anna Duggar has been sharing plenty of life updates lately, but there is something she hasn’t said that has Counting On fans speculating.

Could Joy-Anna Duggar be pregnant again? The reality star suffered a loss at 20 weeks into her pregnancy last summer. Her daughter was due in November, but Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth had to mourn her loss nearly six months prior.

Is a pregnancy announcement coming from Joy-Anna Duggar?

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar has done a good job of keeping fans informed about her life with Austin Forsyth. The two announced their loss back in July, and since then, they have talked about their little girl and other life moments.

Recently, Joy-Anna Duggar has started sharing photos cropped from her chest area up. The last full body photo she posted was in December when she posed with Austin Forsyth and Gideon outside of their new home. Since then, everything has been cropped.

Pregnancy and courtship announcements usually coincide with a new season of Counting On. This has been done several times in the past. There have been times when the announcements come ahead of the season premiere, like 2019, with the Duggar baby boom.

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar want more kids

After the loss of Annabell Elise, Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she wanted more children but was waiting to get pregnant until her body healed. It has been seven months since the devastating chain of events.

Gideon turns two in February. He is the oldest of the cousins born in 2018. Joy-Anna Duggar was pregnant alongside Kendra Caldwell and Jinger Duggar the first time she was pregnant.

Last year, the Counting On star was one of six women in the family who were all expecting at the same time. Every one of them welcomed or would have welcomed little girls.

While their timeline wasn’t discussed, some fans think Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her rainbow baby. There is also speculation that she will wait to announce a pregnancy until she is sure that it will be carried full-term.

Last time, they announced early, and Joy-Anna showed incredibly fast.

A lot has happened in the last year for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. If they are expecting once again, Counting On fans can expect the couple to announce the exciting news on social media or with a special message for TLC viewers.

Joy-Anna always keeps her followers in the know, and having another little one is big news for the Duggars.