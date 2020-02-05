Josh on Floribama Shore: Jeremiah Buoni’s brother returns

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Floribama Shore fans are going to see the house get stirred up when Jeremiah Buoni’s brother, Josh comes to visit St. Petersburg.

After plenty of drama last week with Kortni, this week will raise the bar a little bit higher. Jeremiah has been getting close to Mattie Breaux but it looks like he may blow that based on the Floribama Shore previews.

Josh comes back to Floribama Shore

Seasoned Floribama Shore viewers will remember Josh Buoni from both Season 1 and 2. He is the brother of Jeremiah Buoni. While that isn’t the reason his presence will stir up some drama, it is his connection to the show.

Back during Season 1, Josh and Nilsa Prowant hooked up. At one point it appeared the two were going to be serious about one another, but that was not how things worked out.

Josh got upset about Nilsa calling her ex and flipped out on her. The two ended things there, making it awkward moving forward.

Season 2 brought another set of challenges when Josh Buoni arrived and made things uncomfortable for Nilsa. The two brothers are similar, with their likes being working out and partying with the other roommates.

Gus will have to deal with the Buoni brothers on Floribama Shore

It has been a tough season for Gum Smyrnios and Jeremiah Buoni on Floribama Shore. The two have been bros since the beginning, but an incident that took place between Seasons 2 and 3 of the show has changed their friendship forever.

Gus alleges that Josh Buoni ruined his car while he was taping MTV’s The Challenge. The versions of the stories change depending on who is telling it, but the wrecked car is at the center of the feud.

Floribama Shore viewers saw Jeremiah and Gus reconcile while they visited Codi Butts’ parents, but things are going to come to a head this week.

After living like brothers for two seasons, Floribama Shore has seen a lot of tension. Will Jeremiah stirs things up even more when his brother Josh Buoni comes to visit?

When Josh and Gus come face to face, how high will the tensions rise? Make sure to tune in and find out how all of this goes down and what the other roommates will have to say.

Floribama Shore airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on MTV.