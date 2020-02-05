Jill Duggar slammed after showing off Israel’s bike riding skills because he still wears a bib

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Jill Duggar shared a milestone moment for her oldest child, Israel. He will be turning 5 in April and has learned how to ride a bike without training wheels.

While the former Counting On star shared the news because she was excited for her little boy, the responses she got weren’t all positive. Jill Duggar is often the target of mommy-shaming, and this post was no different.

Followers slam Jill Duggar for Israel riding a bike without training wheels but still needing a bib

Sharing Israel Dillard on his bike without training wheels was a big moment for Jill Duggar. He is her first-born and the milestones are a big deal for a mom. While there were plenty of comments congratulating the young boy, there were also some that shamed her for putting a bib on him.

The mommy-shamers came out in full force and have been hounding Jill Duggar for making Israel wear a bib at nearly five. This has been an on-going thing, but on the photo of Israel without training wheels, the comments were flooded with more bib-related nonsense.

Since leaving Counting On, Jill Duggar has been sharing her journey on social media. When things are tough, she vents and sometimes, things get taken out of context. Jill is slammed often on her page, and in more recent weeks, she has clapped back to some mommy-shamers.

Will Jill Duggar return to the spotlight?

For now, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will remain disconnected from Counting On. Over the last several months, things have been revealed about their relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar that have shocked followers.

It was assumed that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were fired from Counting On, but that was not the case. They chose to walk away and have distanced themselves in recent months.

Jill remains connected to her family on social media. She did not attend the holidays at the Duggar compound which is when revelations started to unravel about money issues and a tense relationship with her parents.

Right now, Jill Duggar is focused on raising her two young sons. She is a stay-at-home mom while Derick Dillard goes to school to get his law degree. He has made it halfway through the journey, and while he is busy studying and attending classes, Jill does her best to manage everything as a housewife and a mom.