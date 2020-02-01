Jill Duggar slammed after followers wonder if she takes her kids to the dentist

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jill Duggar is being mommy-shamed once again. This time, it is for her oldest son’s teeth with followers assuming she has not taken him to a dentist.

This isn’t the first rodeo with mommy-shamers for Jill Duggar, and it likely won’t be the last. The former Counting On star takes it in stride, often seeing some of her fans come to her defense.

Does Jill Duggar take her children to the dentist?

Yesterday, Jill Duggar shared two videos. Both Israel and Samuel were eating pancakes for dinner and she wanted to share how adorable they were.

Despite the many positive comments on the post, Jill Duggar was slammed by a commenter who felt the need to point out the imperfection in Israel’s teeth. He has a discolored tooth, something that easily could be mistaken for a rotting tooth as well.

The follower suggested Jill Duggar take her son to the dentist. From there, her fans stepped up and came to bat for the former reality star. She has addressed the injury to Israel’s teeth and revealed that the damage occurred from an injury or fall and once the tooth falls out, the issue will be solved.

Teeth weren’t the only thing the mommy-shammers had to say. Comments about Israel wearing a bib still at his age were also mixed in there. They weren’t as cruel about the bib as they were about the young boy’s teeth.

Other mommy-shaming Jill Duggar moments

Most recently, Jill Duggar has been open about the struggle with two young boys at home. She vents on social media, and from there, followers infer what they want.

Being slammed for being on the “struggle bus” is one that commonly comes up where Jill Duggar is concerned. She appears to be overwhelmed some days, especially while trying to homeschool them. A follower suggested she get a job and put the kids in school or daycare, but Jill revealed that she is happy at this point in her life.

There have been other moments throughout the years, including when she used a tortilla to keep the sun off her little one. Jill Duggar isn’t conventional and in her attempt to be creative or save money, she often finds herself on the receiving end of criticism.

Moving forward, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jill Duggar took more precautions with what she posts. Every time she thinks she is sharing something cute or funny, followers always attempt to twist it into something negative.