Jessa Duggar wants an epidural ‘next time’ as Counting On fans wonder when that will be

Jessa Duggar has jokes when it comes to childbirth. During the Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar birth special, she joked about getting an epidural “next time.”

Counting On fans can watch the latest installment of the show online, which features little Grace Duggar’s birth. Many members of the Duggar family were featured, including Jessa Duggar, Lauren Swanson, and Kendra Caldwell.

Will Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have more children?

After seeing the cute photo of all three Seewald kids Jessa Duggar shared earlier this week, Counting On viewers are wondering if there will be more children.

After the comment she made after Abbie Grace Burnett delivered the newest little Duggar, it looks like there will be more babies for the couple.

Ivy Jane Seewald was born last May. Jessa Duggar’s children are all roughly two years apart, with Spurgeon turning five later this year and Henry already three. If she continues the same pattern, the next little one will be born in 2021.

Ben Seewald married Jessa Duggar in 2014, and the two will celebrate six years together in November. The couple had the longest courtship before tying the knot, but they wasted no time and became pregnant within the first few months of being married.

Will Jessa Duggar go the hospital route next time?

Homebirths appear to be the chosen way for Jessa Duggar. Two of the three were traumatic and required her to be hospitalized for a blood transfusion.

Both Spurgeon and Ivy Jane cause Jessa excessive bleeding after she delivered the children at home. Henry went more smooth, but she had planned for a hospital birth with her daughter.

If Jessa Duggar falls pregnant again soon, she and Ben Seewald will have to figure out their birth plan. Fortunately, it seems like there will be some time for them to think things over. Jessa and Ben are currently enjoying watching their three little ones grow.

Behind Josh and Anna Duggar, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have the most children. The other siblings have one or two but are catching up pretty quickly. There is a rumor that Joy-Anna Duggar may be pregnant with her rainbow baby, bumping her up to two children.

It is unclear whether Jessa Duggar will decide on a hospital birth, and if she does, the idea of her getting an epidural is bizarre to Counting On fans.

She has taken a route similar to Anna Duggar, which likely means she will have at least a couple more children.