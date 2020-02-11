Jessa Duggar reveals the only birthday gift Henry doesn’t have to share is underwear

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jessa Duggar is coming under fire for what she did for Henry’s third birthday. She revealed that instead of traditionally giving him all of his gifts at once, the family gave him one gift a day leading up to his birthday.

While that seemed like a positive thing, a follower commented about the number of gifts Jessa Duggar was giving her toddler. In true Jessa fashion, she revealed that the gifts were for the family, but Henry was regulated as the opener.

Henry gets underwear from Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald

After being slammed for giving Henry many gifts, Jessa Duggar replied to the commenter. She explained the gifts were for the family to enjoy but her son was the one who opened and owned them at the moment. Of course, Jessa did try and joke about the underwear that would be all his.

Little Henry Seewald turned three just a few days ago. Jessa Duggar documented the experience in a video for YouTube so that she can monetize her content.

This is a newer endeavor for the Counting On star, but it seems to be working for her. Aside from being a mom to her three children, Jessa appears to enjoy making these content videos to share.

Read More Lauren Swanson opens up about being scared during second pregnancy

Jessa Duggar reveals practical and educational is the way they go

For his birthday, Henry got things that were practical and educational as that is what Jessa Duggar believes in. She has learned to be frugal, especially coming from a family with so many kids.

Jessa and Ben Seewald have pretty much followed in the footsteps of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar as far as living and raising their children.

Viewers can watch Jessa Duggar’s children as they grow. She often shares updates on them and coming up, Ivy Jane will be celebrating her first birthday. It has been a tough year for the family as they mourned a few losses. Jessa has seen sharing her struggles as well, including Henry’s speech issues.

While Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald may not be the most traditional when it comes to birthdays and gifts, she put some thought into what to do for Henry as he turned three. She is working on instilling the values she was raised with, even if that includes giving Henry underwear for his birthday as the only gift he doesn’t have to share.