Jenelle Evans’ Tik Tok dance videos: Teen Mom fans ask her to please stop

6th February 2020 10:50 AM ET
Jenelle Evans is sharing some of her dance videos from Tik Tok. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is keeping herself busy these days with her children.

But when she isn’t caring for them or making a YouTube video, she’s busy in front of her phone. About two weeks ago, Jenelle’s son Jace introduced her to Tik Tok and yesterday, she showed fans what she’s been practicing.

She uploaded two videos from her Tik Tok account to her Instagram Stories.

It didn’t take long for people to share their thoughts about these videos.

Jenelle Evans shares Tik Tok dancing videos and fans are horrified

As fans can’t comment openly on Instagram Stories and start conversations, many took to Twitter to share what they had seen.

Many Teen Mom 2 viewers downright asked her to stop.

One person joked that Jenelle didn’t need to look for a job when she could make Tik Tok videos for all her Teen Mom 2 fans. She also joked that this was her favorite non-mom Jenelle.

While another person joked that Jenelle hadn’t gone to the gym as a way of judging her body, more people chimed in about her dancing. One person called her dancing cringe-worthy.

Jenelle Evans posted a few dance videos

Jenelle posted two different videos to her Instagram Stories dancing to two different songs.

Jenelle Evans is dancing on Tik Tok. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

It was only two weeks ago that Jenelle posted her first Tik Tok dance video. At the time, she claimed that her son Jace had challenged her to do the Renegade dance. She begged people not to judge her.

At the time, people thought it was cute that she was doing this for Jace and trying to bond with him. But now that she has put two videos up of herself dancing — and seemingly serious about each and every move — people can’t help but mock her.

As some people pointed out, she may have too much time on her hands now.

It wasn’t too long ago that Jenelle posted a 25-minute long video, where she revealed she had a couple of projects lined up. She hinted that she had a few offers that she was contemplating but didn’t know whether she would return to Teen Mom 2.

She’s been staying in Nashville, Tennessee, after leaving David Eason behind. She recently denied that she was hanging out with him again despite letting him see Ensley while in Nashville.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.