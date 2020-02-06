Jenelle Evans’ Tik Tok dance videos: Teen Mom fans ask her to please stop

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans is keeping herself busy these days with her children.

But when she isn’t caring for them or making a YouTube video, she’s busy in front of her phone. About two weeks ago, Jenelle’s son Jace introduced her to Tik Tok and yesterday, she showed fans what she’s been practicing.

She uploaded two videos from her Tik Tok account to her Instagram Stories.

It didn’t take long for people to share their thoughts about these videos.

Jenelle Evans shares Tik Tok dancing videos and fans are horrified

As fans can’t comment openly on Instagram Stories and start conversations, many took to Twitter to share what they had seen.

Many Teen Mom 2 viewers downright asked her to stop.

Why look for a job when you’re broke, jobless, & have 3 kids when u can sit around all day getting high w/ your abusive dog/killer husband, eating bons bons, & making Tik Tok videos for all your “fans?” Theres our favorite non-mom Jenelle Eason — Mere- JE’s New PR Rep😜👁👁 (@MereMer34723240) February 5, 2020

One person joked that Jenelle didn’t need to look for a job when she could make Tik Tok videos for all her Teen Mom 2 fans. She also joked that this was her favorite non-mom Jenelle.

Jenelle, pleeeeease stop with your dances. We had to endure watching you dance in the street when you had to jump out of your car. Defintley cringe worthy — Mwilk (@Mwilk3) February 6, 2020

While another person joked that Jenelle hadn’t gone to the gym as a way of judging her body, more people chimed in about her dancing. One person called her dancing cringe-worthy.

Jenelle Evans posted a few dance videos

Jenelle posted two different videos to her Instagram Stories dancing to two different songs.

It was only two weeks ago that Jenelle posted her first Tik Tok dance video. At the time, she claimed that her son Jace had challenged her to do the Renegade dance. She begged people not to judge her.

At the time, people thought it was cute that she was doing this for Jace and trying to bond with him. But now that she has put two videos up of herself dancing — and seemingly serious about each and every move — people can’t help but mock her.

As some people pointed out, she may have too much time on her hands now.

It wasn’t too long ago that Jenelle posted a 25-minute long video, where she revealed she had a couple of projects lined up. She hinted that she had a few offers that she was contemplating but didn’t know whether she would return to Teen Mom 2.

She’s been staying in Nashville, Tennessee, after leaving David Eason behind. She recently denied that she was hanging out with him again despite letting him see Ensley while in Nashville.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.