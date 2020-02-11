Jen Harley may be charged with domestic violence for January fight with Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Jen Harley may find herself in legal trouble after an incident in January with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro could bring domestic violence charges. The two have had a volatile relationship since welcoming their little girl, and things don’t appear to be slowing down.

Making headlines over and over again is what Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are known for. He is the Jersey Shore star, and she is his ex-girlfriend and baby mama.

These two have had issues on and off since the birth of their daughter in 2018, but the latest incident happened just last month.

Why is Jen Harley possibly looking at a domestic violence charge?

Back in January, Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were fighting when she attempted to stab him in the eye with an eyeliner she found nearby. Details about the attack and what escalated things weren’t made clear and at this point, no domestic violence charges have been filed.

According to TMZ, the police are recommending charges be brought against Jen Harley.

Both parties have restraining orders against each other. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has one that was granted last month and will expire on February 25. Jen Harley’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, reveals that her client also has one against her baby daddy.

At this point, Jen Harley has not spoken out about the possibility that she could be charged with domestic violence. Likely, she won’t talk publicly, especially with Lisa Bloom as her lawyer.

When did Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley meet?

The timeline for when and where Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley met is hazy. It was in 2017 for sure as that is when she became pregnant with the pair’s daughter. She is not a public figure like he is, so their relationship was low-key in the beginning.

Ariana Sky Magro was born in April 2018. Shortly after her birth is when things between Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro went south. There was an Instagram video where he was overheard, threatening her and discussing her putting her hands on him.

Lisa Bloom maintains that her client, Jen Harley wants to raise her daughter in peace. At this point, it is unclear if she will be charged with domestic violence for the incident that happened back in January in Las Vegas. But if she is, there could be more trouble headed for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s baby mama.