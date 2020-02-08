Is Megan from Love After Lockup pregnant? Life After Lockup preview confuses fans

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Love After Lockup love triangle Megan, Michael, and Sarah are still being chronicled on the spin-off Life After Lockup.

Megan and Michael were in a relationship based on lies, including the fact that he was married to his baby mama, Sarah. Things got even messier when he found out that she had kissed his friend Rock, which was brought up again on Life After Lockup.

Is Megan pregnant with Michael’s baby?

When Megan and Michael first met, she was a virgin. She took classes to help her in the bedroom before his release. When they came face to face and spent time together, Megan decided to follow through and lose her virginity to him.

Following tonight’s episode of Life After Lockup, Megan was shown discussing things with Michael. The Love After Lockup couple still isn’t exclusive and she found out that he is talking to another woman. Michael is beginning to have feelings for Maria, which complicates things between him and Megan.

Life After Lockup editing made it appear that Megan could be pregnant with Michael’s child. The scene showed a pregnancy test in what appeared to be a garbage bin. It then panned to Megan, which raised questions about whether she could be carrying his child.

At this point, it is unclear if Megan is or was pregnant with Michael’s baby. The Love After Lockup couple is hot and cold right now. Likely, she isn’t pregnant, but her last full body photo was taken shortly after Christmas. The timeline for the show wasn’t confirmed, but based on the weather shown in the scenes, it filmed in summer or early fall.

Are Megan and Michael from Love After Lockup still together?

Right now, it looks like Megan and Michael are not together. Neither has pictures of the other on their social media. Things weren’t great between them on the show, and now that he has Maria, it is likely he will stay with her.

Michael talked to several women following the taping of Life After Lockup Season 1 and Season 2. Sarah revealed that he was getting cash from various women, including both Megan and Maria. Despite all of the effort put forth into the relationship while Michael was incarcerated, things weren’t great from the beginning.

As Love After Lockup viewers wait to see who that pregnancy test box belongs to, they can continue to keep up with Life After Lockup and the other couples.

Life After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.