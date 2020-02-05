How to apply for The Biggest Loser

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Biggest Loser is back with the same concept, one familiar face, and a whole new attitude toward weight loss. Bob Harper has joined the reboot as the host of the show that he says is kinder and gentler than the predecessor.

USA Network is the new home of The Biggest Loser. The website declares the revival will “provide the contestants with a 360-degree view of what it takes to make a serious lifestyle.” Along with the competitions to lose weight and win a grand prize, contestants will be given the tools to help them continue to live a healthy lifestyle when the show is over.

Bob told TMZ the show wants to ensure all contestants can maintain their healthy lifestyle at home. Therefore, the new version features group therapy, as well as various cooking lessons for healthy meals.

When will casting for the new season begin?

In its heyday, The Biggest Loser was the weight-loss show for people wanting to slim down. The program worked, although it was brutal at times.

Only two episodes of the new USA network version of The Biggest Loser have aired, but people already want to know how to apply for the next season.

First, the show has to be renewed for another season. It seems like a no brainer that the network will move forward, adding an additional season of the reality TV show.

However, casting for the next season won’t even begin until USA green-lights a new season.

How to apply to be on The Biggest Loser

Once the network issues another season, those interested in applying for the show should check out The Biggest Loser Casting Facebook page. Based on the past year’s casting process, the social media page gave people the most up-to-date casting calls, as well as where to send videos. There were also several updates on where the show was in the casting process.

The social media page isn’t only for those looking to lose weight. It is also for fitness trainers that want to be part of the reality TV show. There are specific requirements that need to be met for trainers and contestants, so those interested need to read the small print very carefully.

Along with the Facebook page, the USA network’s website page for The Biggest Loser is an excellent source for casting information. The page is also full of fun stuff for fans like recipes, workouts, cast information, and trainer information too.

The wait for The Biggest Loser revival is over. It is a new show with the same concept, and so far, fans are here for it.

The Biggest Loser airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on USA.