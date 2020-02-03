How many Duggar grandbabies will be born in 2020?

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

2020 might be a slow year when it comes to Duggar grandbabies. Counting On fans are anxiously awaiting another baby announcement, but it might be a while before another Duggar is expecting.

Last year, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar welcomed four granddaughters. There would have been five, but Joy-Anna Duggar experienced a devastating loss halfway through her second pregnancy. At one point in 2019, there were six pregnant Duggar ladies.

How many grandchildren will Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have in 2020?

As of writing this, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have already welcomed one grandchild. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett had a little girl last month. The couple named her Grace Duggar. She joins the four other little girls who were born in 2019 in what has been a girl-heavy streak for the reality television family.

It is expected to be a slow year for Duggar pregnancies because of the baby boom the family saw in 2020. Most of the Duggar women have a year or more gap between children. With the majority of the married couples giving birth at the end of last year, there could be only one or two babies or none at all for the rest of the year.

Which Duggar women could have a baby in 2020?

There are currently eight married Duggar children. Josh, John-David, Joseph, and Josiah Duggar are the four married boys and Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna are the four married Duggar girls.

All four of the boys welcomed new additions in 2019, so it is unlikely they will be adding to their families in 2020. Jessa Duggar is the only Duggar daughter who welcomed a baby last year, leaving the only real options for 2020 babies are Jill, Jinger, and Joy-Anna.

Jinger is favored to be the next Duggar woman to announce she is expecting. Her first child, Felicity, will be two in July.

If she follows a similar timeline with her siblings, another baby will be on the way soon. There has been speculation she may already be expecting after she shared photos from a surprise birthday party thrown by Jeremy Vuolo.

It is unlikely Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will end up pregnant again as they have hinted several times that was not in the cards. Don’t completely count them out, though.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth suffered a loss in 2019, but Counting On fans think they will be pregnant again this year. Their son, Gideon, will turn two this month, putting Joy-Anna on a similar timeline as some of her siblings.

Keep in mind, only Duggar babies conceived through March (unless born prematurely) will have due dates in 2020.

For now, only one thing is certain when it comes to the Duggars. There will be more babies on the way, but when remains the biggest unanswered question.