Darcey Silva still promoting House of Eleven in sports bra and matching panties

Darcey Silva loves herself and often shows off photos and videos of herself on social media. But the latest share coming from the 90 Day Fiance star has many wondering if she’s bringing back her brand, House of Eleven.

Years ago, House of Eleven was a growing brand, worn by celebrities on red carpets and to events. Darcey and her sister Stacey Silva ran the brand, and it looked like something that could make the twin sisters famous.

What happened to House of Eleven?

But even with the likes of Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, Jeannie Mai, and Jessica Alba wearing their brand, House of Eleven has been defunct in recent years. Even their Los Angeles location shut down, and nothing new has been released in years.

That hasn’t stopped Darcey and Stacey from continuing to promote the brand, though, and the two often share photos with the House of Eleven label prominently displayed. They are also still active on the brand’s official Instagram page.

Last year, the Silva twins even promised that they were bringing back the brand with a tease about a possible shoe line. So far, that hasn’t materialized, and still, no new clothing pieces have been released either.

Darcey Silva rocks House of Eleven undergarments

Now, 90 Day Fiance fans are wondering if she’s bringing back House of Eleven.

In a recent photo shared by Darcey, she’s wearing a black sports bra and matching panties. The rear is emblazoned with the House of Eleven logo.

Naturally, Silva is posing with her back to the camera so that you can see the full logo as she turns demurely so that we can also see her face from the side.

It doesn’t look like Darcey wants to know what people think of the House of Eleven panty set, though, as she turned off comments on just that post.

Darcey returns to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Darcey Silva’s promotion of her defunct House of Eleven comes just a couple of weeks before she is slated to return to TLC.

When Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days begins on February 23, Darcey will be back to finish off what she started with Tom.

This will mean that Darcey has been featured on all four seasons of Before the 90 Days, appearing in the first two seasons with Jesse Meester and the second two with Tom Brooks.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, February 23 at 8/7c on TLC.