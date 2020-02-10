Daniel Ishag: Here’s what to know about former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham’s new boyfriend

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Daniel Ishag is the name of the man former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham appears to be dating.

The two recently spent some time together in Mexico on a romantic getaway.

While Farrah posted photos of them together on her Instagram Stories, Daniel has only posted one photo of them together in Los Cabos, a trip that celebrated his birthday.

But who is this man who is making Farrah so happy these days?

Daniel Ishag is a world traveler

Daniel appears to be fond of traveling. His Instagram account shows him in various locations around the world.

Just a few weeks before posting a photo of him with Farrah in Los Cabos, he was in Aspen on a ski trip.

His Instagram also shows the nicer things in life, including expensive cars, nice clothes, private planes, and large hotel rooms.

His Instagram bio reveals that he is also a pilot, which could explain his passion for being in the air and traveling the world. The bio also reveals he’s been to 51 counties.

Other than his social profiles, Daniel appears to be a very private man who doesn’t share too much about his life.

Daniel Ishag works in finance

His Instagram account reveals he’s from Britain and currently spends time in Los Angeles, New York, and London. Like Farrah, he lives in Los Angeles full time. He also writes that he works for Morgan Stanley.

His LinkedIn reveals he works as a strategist for Morgan Stanley, and he is a National Board Director at the TAMID Group. Impressively, he’s on the Dean’s List of graduates of the University of Southern California.

Daniel primarily works with finance, technology, and aviation.

Daniel has worked with Morgan Stanley for about two years. Before that, he worked as an associate for BNY Mellon. For three months back in 2015, he worked as an intern at Corridor Capital.

Daniel Ishag and Farrah Abraham remain private about their romance

Daniel and Farrah went to Mexico together on a romantic getaway. Other than social media posts about their trip, Farrah and Daniel’s romance may have been kept private if it wasn’t for accusations of her leaving Sophia at home.

Earlier this month, Farrah was accused of leaving Sophia at home while she was in Mexico, causing concerned followers to reach out to police and CPS for an investigation.

Farrah’s parents spoke out about the situation, revealing Farrah had done nothing wrong and that Michael, Farrah’s father, had been with Sophia all weekend.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.