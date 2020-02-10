Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller gets a facelift and shares a health update

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller received a face-lift and today will share her overall health update, as her surgery was teased on The Doctors earlier last week.

Host and star of Dance Moms, Abby Lee Miller, faced her fear of needles and braved her fear for two cosmetic procedures that were filmed for the television series The Doctors.

The Dance Moms star returns to The Doctors on Monday (today) to reveal the results of her face-lift and neck-lift — and Monsters & Critics was sent a sneak peek at the actual surgery episode.

The clip below documents Miller, 53, arriving at her plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Simoni’s office in Los Angeles. She received the face-lift through the producers at The Doctors who arranged this on camera exclusive.

This is after the medical drama that left Abby Lee in a wheelchair. Dance Moms fans know that Abby Lee Miller not only recently faced time in jail for fraud but also publicly suffered from a very rare form of cancer.

The reality star became wheelchair-bound and is in it while she appears on Dance Moms, yet her personality is so large people hardly notice the chair.

And why is Abby in the wheelchair even though she is cancer-free? The rare form of lymphoma called Burkitt Lymphoma rendered her in need of it. As a result, she remains wheelchair-bound for the rest of her life.

What did Abby Lee have done?

Abby Lee had a facelift and neck liposuction with minimal anesthesia. She says: “I’m scared! I just don’t like needles…I’m freaking out just with the pen.”

Dr. Simoni carefully explains his procedure in the video and starts by performing liposuction on Miller’s neck while she is lightly sedated and joking about the fat that he is taking out. Abby says it should be “gallons.”

The doctor then begins making what he refers to as “tiny incisions around the ears to get access to the facial fat and muscles.”

As the surgery progresses, Miller and Dr. Simoni will unveil the result of the procedures with The Doctors stars and medics themselves, Travis Stork and Andrew Ordon, on today’s episode of The Doctors.

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller returns to The Doctors today, Monday, February 10, for an exclusive update on her recent facelift, as well as sharing news on her recovery from cancer.

Who is the Doctor who did the face-lift?

Dr. Payman Simoni, in Los Angeles, California, is a double board-certified plastic surgeon. He is also one of Hollywood’s top five plastic surgeons, according to his biography.

He earned his undergraduate degree at Yeshiva University and his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York in 1997.

Dr. Simoni then was a surgical resident at Birmingham Hospital through the University of Alabama, where he pursued a specialty in face and nose surgery and completed training in Facial Reconstructive Surgery, as well as Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

On his way to becoming one of the most respected surgeons in plastic surgery, he also studied under some of the world’s top innovators in the field: Dr. Gaylon McCoulough, Dr. Russel Kridel, Dr. Louis Vasconez, Dr. Artemus Cox, Dr. Daniel Rousso, and Dr. Jeffrey Klein, who invented tumescent liposuction.

It looks to be that Miller was in good hands. She will have her big reveal today and note that swelling and bruising take a long time to heal and disappear.

The hallmarks of a good facelift are that it looks natural, and you look refreshed, not pulled or like a cat. Hopefully, you will like the results you see today too!

The Doctors airs weekdays (check local listings) on CBS.