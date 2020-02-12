Chase Severino: Who is Whitney Way Thore’s fiance on My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Chase Severino has made a splash on My Big Fat Fabulous Life as Whitney Way Thore’s boyfriend. The two debuted their relationship last year, and by the end of filming in October, they were engaged.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers want to know more about him and his life.

Who is Chase Severino on My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

While everyone calls him Chase, his real name is Casey Patrick Severino. That tidbit was revealed on the latest episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Whitney Way Thore went to Genoa, West Virginia to meet some of his family members when his sister spilled the details about his real name.

He is from West Virginia but currently lives in North Carolina. He is good friends with Whitney Way Thore’s business partner, Ryan. He tagged along with him and hit it off with his lady love. Initially, Whitney wasn’t sure that Chase was serious about her, but he was and the two entered into a monogamous relationship.

Relationship issues between Chase Severino and Whitney Way Thore

There have already been some rocky spots between Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. When she was preparing to move to Charlotte from Greensboro, he was a little jealous of the things she kept from ex-boyfriends. Whitney ended up throwing out a lot to appease Chase at that moment.

On the most recent episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Chase Severino and Whitney Way Thore got into a small argument about Buddy Bell. She was supposed to show up and support him at a show in Charlotte and she didn’t. Instead, Whitney remained in West Virginia with Chase because he was expecting her to spend the entire time with his family.

Next week, it looks like there will be more issues with Chase Severino and Whitney Way Thore over Buddy Bell. He is working his program and when he calls to talk to her about making amends, things go south. Chase said in a confessional it is co-dependency.

Will their relationship survive? Since Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino are engaged, it looks like it will, but not before a lot of turbulence and compromise.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on TLC.