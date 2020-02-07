Ceelo Green and his fiancee Shani win the ‘Ill Communicated’ award in this Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition exclusive sneak peek

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition returns to WEtv tonight and along with it come some big stars including Ceelo Green and his fiancee Shani James, who are trying to decide if they are really in it for the long haul or if it’s time to part ways.

Ceelo and Shani have been together for a long time. They have been dating for eight years now and engaged for the last three but are they really ready to walk down the aisle? Or would Ceelo be better off on his own?

Ceelo and Shani win an “award”

On the premiere episode, Dr. Ish and Judge Toler hand out awards to each of the couples but it’s not exactly the type you’d want to win.

When it came to the “Ill Communicated” award, Dr. Ish called out Ceelo and Shani as the winners. Then a montage was shown to back up the reason why they were chosen as a couple with some serious communication problems.

“Ceelo doesn’t listen to me,” Shani says as the clip begins to play in front of the other couples.

Then, Ceelo says, “I don’t wish to be controlled.”

“He might think that I’m infringing on his liberated spirit,” Shani says when it’s her turn again.

It seems that the big issue between these two is that she wants free communication and he just isn’t trying to open up like that. And while Ceelo says he wants to find common ground, he’s certainly not doing their relationship any favors by telling Shani that she can “leave if she wants to.”

That kind of “take it or leave it” attitude doesn’t really leave any room for communication and it’s definitely not going to help them find any common ground and that is what seems to be eating Shani up.

Will Ceelo and Shani find their common ground or call it quits?

After Shani says that she thought being with Ceelo was her purpose, he revealed, “I know she loves me but I don’t want to be somebody different.”

While she makes it clear that she can’t just be dependent on him, Ceelo says that he just doesn’t know if he’s ready to be married yet.

It’s not looking good for this long-time couple who joined Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition in an attempt to come closer together, not break apart.

Watch the exclusive sneak peek below to see Ceelo and Shani break down their biggest communication issues.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.