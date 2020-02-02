Carlin Bates welcomes baby girl, Joy-Anna Duggar sends well wishes

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Carlin Bates welcomed a little girl yesterday. This is her first child with her husband, Evan Stewart.

The reality star married Evan Stewart last May as Joy-Anna Duggar stood beside her. The girls have been best friends for years, showing up for one another in their times of great joy and great sorrow.

Carlin Bates welcomes Layla Rae Stewart

Just a few months after Carlin Bates married Evan Stewart, the couple announced they were expecting. They were overjoyed with their expanding family and couldn’t wait to meet their little girl.

Layla Rae Stewart was born yesterday and both mom and baby are doing well. Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart each announced the birth on their social media pages with plenty of good wishes coming from all over.

In the announcement, Carlin Bates said, in part, “Layla Rae, thank you for making me a mommy and your Dad a daddy! There’s nothing we won’t do for you. Welcome to the world sweet baby girl!”

Joy-Anna Duggar comments on Carlin Bates’ announcement

Best friends show up when needed, and Carlin Bates did that for Joy-Anna this past summer. When the Counting On star lost her little girl at around 20-weeks gestation, the Bringing Up Bates star showed up for her friend and did her hair and makeup so she and Austin Forsyth could have photos taken with their little girl.

Today, Joy-Anna Duggar commented on Carlin Bates’ birth announcement on Instagram. She expressed her excitement about meeting little Layla Rae. This is getting plenty of attention because of Joy-Anna’s loss.

When Carlin Bates married Evan Stewart, Joy-Anna Duggar stood up for her. She was pregnant with her little girl in all of the photos. When Carlin shared a throwback of the two women for Joy-Anna’s birthday, she caught a lot of flack for being insensitive. The Counting On star came to her friend’s defense, knowing that it wasn’t malicious.

As Carlin Bates navigates her life as a new mom, Joy-Anna Duggar will be there to help her every step of the way. They have shared both good and bad times, and both are important to them. Joy-Anna Duggar has shown so much love for her friend, even as she mourned the loss of her little girl last summer.

From weddings to births, Carlin Bates and Joy-Anna Duggar have been there for one another and continue to show up for the important things.