Big Brother 22 cast: There is still time to apply for summer 2020 season

Big Brother 22 cast applications are still open. This means that there is still time for potential contestants to apply to be on the show.

Do you think that you have what it takes to outlast everyone else while being locked inside a house for 100 days this summer?

Do you have the social skills and personality to deal with strangers for weeks on end — all while sharing the same living space?

If you answered yes to those questions, then this is a reality competition show right up your alley. The best news for you is that you still have time to apply to be a part of the next cast trying to win a $500,000 prize.

When are Big Brother 22 cast applications due?

CBS has a site set up where you can apply for everything online. It’s a long process, though, so make sure that you have some time set aside to focus on putting together the best application possible.

As for when applications are due for people hoping to become a member of the BB22 cast — the application deadline is April 3. Don’t wait, though, as they could also shift the deadline.

From blindsides to wasted POVs, 😱 here are some of the biggest and most shocking moments that have rocked the #BigBrother house in the past 21 seasons: https://t.co/BKgbD589Ol pic.twitter.com/7qSzVY2BOH — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 22, 2020

What is Big Brother?

For people who aren’t familiar with the concept of Big Brother, it is a reality competition show where around 18 people are cast to compete each summer. The object is to be the last person standing and win the $500,000 grand prize.

Each week on the show, someone gets evicted from the cast (sometimes there are two evictions). To get to that point, a competition is held, with the winner getting named the Head of Household.

The HOH nominates two people for eviction, the nominees get a chance to save themselves by winning a Veto Competition, and then the house votes out one of the nominees that finish the week on the block.

It progresses like this all summer until there are just two people left standing. Those final two people campaign in front of a jury of evicted houseguests and that jury then decides who is named the Big Brother winner.

When does Big Brother 22 get started?

We project that the Big Brother 22 start date is Wednesday, June 24, at 8/7c on CBS. It means that there is still a lot of time until everything gets rolling again. That leaves a lot of time for hopefull BB22 cast members to send in those applications and proceed through the process.

Even though it appears that Celebrity Big Brother 2020 got canceled, the summer installment is still expected to be a big draw in ratings for CBS.

Big Brother 22 will air on CBS in summer 2020.