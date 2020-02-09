Are Jenelle Evans and David Eason back together? Estranged Teen Mom 2 couple spotted at Nashville bar

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Are Jenelle Evans and David Eason back together? The pair was spotted out in Nashville again but this time, they were at a bar together without a single kid in sight.

Last month, Jenelle Evans and David Eason were spotted out with daughter Ensley after the former Teen Mom 2 star dropped the restraining order against her estranged husband.

Jenelle claimed that she just wanted her daughter to be able to spend some time with her dad and that they weren’t getting back together.

Jenelle and David back together in Nashville

Now, Jenelle and David have been seen spending time together again but this time around, they can’t claim that it was all for the kids.

TMZ shared a photo of Jenelle and David on Saturday night as they spent some time together at the Kitchen & Rooftop Bar in Nashville. Just one day earlier, they were spotted having lunch together at Famous Dave’s BBQ

And in light of Jenelle’s recent news that her MTV contract for Teen Mom 2 is officially ending, it’s entirely possible that she and David are reconciling. After all, it was suggested by many Teen Mom fans that Jenelle’s divorce plans may have been a bid to get the network to put her back on TV.

Jenelle and David spotted in Tennessee. Where’s the kids 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6fXN0Ejagl — ʂŋơῳ ąŋɠɛƖ ☃️ (@ItsRachyyBitch) February 8, 2020

Did Jenelle forget?

It seems that Jenelle has already forgotten the crazy roller coaster ride of a year she was on with David Eason in 2019. There was already plenty of tension between them and MTV production so when David shot and killed Jenelle’s French bulldog mix Nugget, that was the last straw.

MTV pulled the plug on Jenelle Evans’ role on Teen Mom 2, something that has now become permanent and that was just the tip of the iceberg. Soon after, Jenelle and David temporarily lost custody of their kids.

Then, just months after getting the kids back, Jenelle took them to Nashville and left David behind on The Land. She filed a restraining order against her estranged husband and even claimed that she was afraid he would hurt her and told her fanbase that she had started the process of divorce.

Now, with MTV in her rearview, Jenelle has said that she hopes another network will be interested in picking up her story. However, she doesn’t seem to be too worried about David Eason tagging along for that because she’s not even trying to hide the fact that they are spending time together.

This comes just a week after learning that Jenelle has been back to North Carolina and back to the home that she shared with David Eason just last week.

Does this mean that Jenelle Evans and David Eason are getting back together? There’s no official statement from the former Teen Mom 2 star yet but it might just be coming.