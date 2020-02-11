Anna Duggar told to ‘raise her own kids’ after posting photo of Mackynzie holding Maryella

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Anna Duggar is getting slammed once again. This time, she is being called out for not parenting her children as her oldest daughter, Mackynzie is seen holding Maryella with Meredith by her side in a photo on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Anna Duggar has been called out for her parenting, and it likely won’t be the last. She has been under heavy scrutiny since deciding to stay with Josh Duggar.

Followers call out Anna Duggar on Instagram

Some of the comments on the photo of the Duggar girls are positive, but some aren’t. One follower, in particular, has called out Anna Duggar for not parenting her children after seeing Mackynzie holding her youngest sister while also standing beside her middle sister.

There has been speculation that Anna Duggar is being groomed to be the next Michelle Duggar. The two women have been raising children side by side for a decade now. Some followers believe that Mackynzie may be the next Jana Duggar, which is why the comment on Instagram struck nerves.

Jana Duggar has often been dubbed “Cinderella” when referred to by critics. It is believed she is still unmarried so that she can help with the house and raise the children while all of her adult sisters married off and are building their own families.

The fact that Anna Duggar looks younger and prettier after each baby she delivers has also been a hot topic. She has been compared to Michelle Duggar in that aspect as well.

How many more children will Anna Duggar have?

While an exact number has not been discussed about Anna and Josh Duggar’s intentions with children, they currently have six. Three girls and three boys round out their pack, but it is likely more will be on the way.

They have been married for nearly 12 years, and on average, that is a child every two years. There was a miscarriage between Anna Duggar’s two oldest children, something that was heavily publicized when it happened.

Maryella Duggar was born back in November. There is a 10-year age gap between the girls. Anna Duggar has shared photos of Mackynzie holding Maryella before this, so this uproar over the new photo came as a shock to some of the followers.