Amy Duggar King’s husband Dillon co-owns hip new lounge, only Jill Duggar shows support

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Amy Duggar King and her husband Dillon King are now both business owners. She runs a boutique and he just opened a lounge with a few other men.

The Duggar cousin gushed about her husband on Instagram, revealing how proud of him she was. Amy Duggar King has stepped away from the spotlight and has built a life for her family that they can thrive in.

What is the lounge Dillon King co-owns called?

Wellington’s is the name of the lounge that Dillon King co-owns with a group of guys. Amy Duggar King boasts about the food and the hand-crafted cocktails, which likely means it is a step up from the traditional lounge in the bar scene.

The business is located in Springdale, Arkansas. They sell alcohol (the whiskey appears to be a big deal), food, and cigars as well. This business venture is more ballsy than most Duggar family members would have been included in.

Currently, Jill Duggar is the only cousin who is supporting Amy King Duggar and her husband, Dillon by liking Wellington’s Instagram page.

Read More Amy Duggar King reveals 3130 expansion on Instagram

They boast over 100 different whiskeys and patrons can rent humidor lockers a year at a time. Wellington’s is on par with what the lounge scene is moving toward and Dillon King appears to know what people are looking for in terms of a night out.

What is next for cousin Amy and Dillon King?

After a tough year last year, Amy Duggar King is getting to celebrate. The official opening of Wellington’s was last night, and according to the pictures, it was a success. Now, she can focus on everything else now that the lounge is up and running.

Losing Grandma Mary Duggar last year was hard for her. She was expecting her first child at the time. Amy Duggar King was incredibly close to her grandma, so the loss was monumental.

She has remained out of the spotlight while mourning and even spoke out about preferring to mourn in private when Counting On aired parts of Grandma Mary’s wake and funeral.

Both Amy Duggar King and Dillon King have reached for their dreams. Their projects seem to be thriving and their lives can revolve around raising their little one too. Daxton was born last fall and is the only boy born into the Duggar family last year. All of Amy’s cousins welcomed little girls.

Wellington’s is now open for business in Springdale.