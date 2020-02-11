Amanda Garcia from The Challenge welcomes baby boy

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Amanda Garcia from The Challenge series has welcomed a new baby boy! The star of multiple installments of MTV’s reality competition series posted to her Instagram recently showing off her and her fiance’s first child.

Several of her fellow stars from MTV’s The Challenge also gave Amanda congratulations and their well wishes on her new baby news.

It’s been quite a journey for Amanda Garcia. MTV’s The Challenge viewers most likely remember how fellow cast member and partner Josh was crushing on her a bit during their brief time on the War of the Worlds show. However, that never went anywhere. As it turns out Amanda had someone else waiting for her outside of the show.

Just last month, Amanda announced her engagement to her boyfriend Ray. Garcia also tweeted about the engagement on Jan. 13 simply saying, “I’m engaged b—h,” with a ring emoji. According to a report from PEOPLE, Garcia was also pregnant with their first child.

Over the past several months, Amanda shared several photos on her Instagram of her growing baby bump, Ray proposing, and the couple standing proudly together. Last September, she posted a photo to announce she was having a boy.

As of Feb. 7, at 6:04 a.m. Amanda’s baby was born. The Challenge star posted an image to her Instagram showing off her new baby boy and his stats. His name is Avonni Anthony Reinhardt with a weight of 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

The Challenge Stars congratulate Amanda on her new baby

While there’s plenty of shade and drama between cast members from The Challenge, there’s also a lot of love when someone gets engaged, married, or has a baby. That was the case for Amanda as several of her former opponents and teammates congratulated her for the new addition.

That included Josh Martinez who wrote “God bless” with praying hands and a heart, as well as Nany Gonzalez who commented, “So happy for you.” Nany also commented, “Got your own little Aquarius baby.”

Aneesa commented, “Congrats…. so adorable!!!” and Brad Fiorenza wrote, “He is so handsome!! Congratulations!!”

Plenty of fans offered their thoughts as well. As of this report, the Instagram pic has over 26,000 Likes and 619 comments.

A Twitter member also tweeted out some of the other new images of Amanda with her baby boy. “Omg @MTV_AMANDAG and her baby boy are so adorable queen is living her best life… we love to see it,” they captioned the images on the tweet.

Omg @MTV_AMANDAG and her baby boy are so adorable 😍😍❤❤ queen is living her best life… we love to see it😌 pic.twitter.com/Rruou9O2xw — Sam 💛 (@nanyy_casillass) February 9, 2020

Amanda’s Challenge shows, other castmates engaged

After originally arriving on Are You The One? season 3, Amanda went on to appear on MTV’s The Challenge for five seasons. Her appearances included The Challenge: Rivals III, Invasion of the Champions, XXX: Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, and War of the Worlds.

By the way, Amanda’s not the only cast member to have become engaged over the past several months. In December, MTV announced that Challenge sweethearts Zach and Jenna were engaged. That news arrived weeks after viewers saw the surprising proposal that Jordan made to Tori during his elimination on the show.

Challenge Sweethearts Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Are Engaged!https://t.co/iQBBWjxQth pic.twitter.com/D16o8hVRMh — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) December 22, 2019

MTV has yet to announce when the next season of The Challenge will officially premiere, but fans are expecting it within the next few months. Most likely, Amanda won’t be on the show for a little while as she takes a break to enjoy her new baby and soon-to-be-husband.