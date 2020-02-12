ABC exec weighs in on The Bachelor theory about Peter Weber and a producer

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

ABC is speaking out about the rumor that has surfaced about Peter Weber and his final decision with the women.

There’s a rumor Peter ends up with a producer from the show. This is even though he revealed he’s falling in love with some of the women.

While Peter can’t talk about the finale or confirm who he picks in the end, ABC is now sharing its thoughts on the rumor, especially since it involves someone from the crew.

However, the statement doesn’t seem to clarify anything.

In fact, it may just add more fuel to the fire and make more people tune in to watch the finale.

ABC doesn’t confirm or deny the rumor

While ABC didn’t willingly put out a statement, the answer arrived in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Rob Mills, ABC’s Senior Vice Present of Alternative Series, was interviewed about an unrelated matter when the topic came up.

“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!” Rob Mills told ET about the rumor that Peter ends up with a producer.

“I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy. What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the “finale” is really on that night when the show goes live. There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.”

As we’ve previously reported, Reality Steve denies that Peter ran off with a producer. He states that’s not what he sees happening given the information he has about the finale.

However, he has also been open about the fact that he doesn’t know what will happen yet.

ABC may have switched up the format this season to prevent spoilers

Peter already revealed that he understands that people aren’t digging his way of doing the show and the way he’s choosing the women. One of the biggest things is the way he keeps saying his season is unspoiled, as no one knows the outcome yet.

But that may not be thanks to Peter.

Since the previous seasons have been spoiled by Reality Steve and viewers have spotted Peter out in public, ABC may have decided to make the final proposal live during After The Final Rose. It’s possible that Peter hasn’t proposed yet and he still has to make his final choice.

And what better way to keep it secret than to do it live?

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.