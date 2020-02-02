90 Day Fiance spoilers: Tania and Syngin are coming back on Happily Ever After?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Tania and Syngin made a huge impact on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance and perhaps that is why they will be returning to the franchise to give us more.

Syngin Colchester is well-liked by 90 Day Fiance viewers, who immediately took to his personality and his gorgeous mane of red hair. On the other hand, fans of the show aren’t necessarily fans of Tania Maduro and have even gone so far as to beg Syngin to leave her.

That didn’t happen and earlier 90 Day Fiance spoilers revealed that the two even got married over the summer. Now it looks like not only are they staying together but they’re also continuing to film for Sharp Entertainment in addition to another couple that many didn’t think would make it.

Cast updates for future 90 Day Fiance appearances

A bit of information about what 90 Day Fiance fans can expect going forward was recently shared by Instagram blogger and podcaster @fraudedbytlc. In her latest share, she let fans know that we are free from watching anything new with Nicole Nafziger or Azan Tefou as they are not filming anymore for TLC and there are no plans to start.

We also learned that Paul and Karine will be back but not on our screens. Instead, TLC is giving viewers a web series to provide updates on what’s going on for these two. The couple has kept us watching for months on social media as Karine has threatened multiple times to leave and file for divorce.

Tania and Syngin are coming to Happily Ever After?

The biggest 90 Day Fiance spoiler that was revealed had to do with Syngin and Tania. It was revealed that this pair, whom many thought would have split by now, is actually very much still together.

In fact, they are even celebrating Super Bowl weekend with another 90 Day Fiance couple from Connecticut, Juliana and Michael. A photo was shared by each of them on Instagram that showed the two couples looking cozy as they spend time together.

The newlyweds are also reportedly on board for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? And based on previous years’ schedules, we can expect that their season will start airing somewhere around the end of April or possibly a bit later, depending on whether TLC waits for Before the 90 Days to finish airing or not.

As far as the other couples who may be joining Tania and Syngin on Happily Ever After?, that is not known yet. It was said that production is still working out who else will be shown alongside them.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.