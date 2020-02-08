90 Day Fiance spoilers: Robert and Anny caught filming — Is it for Happily Ever After?

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The Season 7 finale of 90 Day Fiance is coming up but Robert and Anny were just spotted filming. Does that mean a spinoff is in their future? It sure seems so!

With just one more episode and then a two-part Tell All coming up, Robert and Anny’s time on 90 Day Fiance is almost up. However, it looks like the pair might be headed for Happily Ever After?

Season 5 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff is in the works right now with spoilers indicating that Tania and Syngin are headed back for more reality TV fun. And now, it’s really looking like Robert and Anny will be joining them.

Robert and Anny on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Photos of the pair filming at an Orlando-area Monkey Joe’s were shared to Instagram by 90 Day Fiance blogger and podcaster @fraudedbytlc. In them, Robert, Anny and the adorable Bryson Springs were all seen having their fun at the indoor party and play place.

Also seen at Monkey Joe’s was a full camera crew. And since Robert and Anny can’t technically film for another network as long as they are on contract with 90 Day Fiance, the only explanation that we can come up with is that they must be doing something for Happily Ever After?, unless they are just filming an update or a web special but that seems less likely.

There are several photos included in this 90 Day Fiance spoiler. Scroll through all of the @fraudedbytlc Instagram post to see the trio inside the establishment, as well as outside, where it looks like they could be filming some sort of side-by-side joint confessional.

Robert and Anny on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance

As Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance wraps up, Robert and Anny are one of the last couples to get married, something that hasn’t played out on the TLC series yet.

Recent sneak peeks for the 90 Day Fiance finale have shown Robert hesitating as he gets ready to tie the knot with the Dominican beauty. In a preview clip, he stops everything and saying that he can’t do this right now. Does that mean Robert calls things off or is there another surprise planned?

Fans of this couple should definitely tune in for the last episode of the season and for the upcoming two-part Tell All to see exactly what happens with Robert and Anny. Then, get ready for more of this couple over the summer because it really looks like they are coming back.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.