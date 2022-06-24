RHONY: Jill Zarin shares details on her mile-high reunion with former friend Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin ran into each other on a flight. Pic credit: Bravo

Is there a chance that former BFFs Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel will get back together? Based on a new interview with Jill, there just might be!

Instagram was on fire Monday when Bethenny posted a photo where she was seated across from Jill on a flight. There was a collective gasp in the Bravo universe once the news started to circulate that the ladies were stuck high in the sky, and forced to be next to one another.

Neither Jill nor Bethenny elaborated on the details of the encounter – if the ladies spoke, for how long or what about – and now Jill is willing to give fans a little more information, just enough to tease us.

Jill Zarin happily said her flight with Bethenny Frankel had ‘no turbulance’

Bethenny first posted the photo and captioned it, “So this girl walks onto a plane…” with the hashtags #mentionitall, #getahobby, and wrote “I’m up here” on the photo which all faithful Housewives fans will understand. Jill reposted the photo with the caption, “Pleasant flight, no turbulence,” and hashtagged #rhony and #rhonyreunion. A reunion, indeed!

In a Twitter Space conversation with stars of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Jill did confirm that she and Bethenny had a conversation, but was tight-lipped on the specifics. “We did [talk], but I’m going to leave it on the plane,” Jill revealed. “I don’t wanna, you know, say anything that would affect what might happen or could happen. So let me just leave it on the plane.”

As much as fans want to know every single thing that happened during this conversation, Jill keeping the intimate details private means the chances of a reconciliation are even greater. That would be a win in Bravo world!

Would Bethenny ever come back to Housewives?

Along with Jill, her RHUGT co-stars Dorinda Medley and Brandi Glanville brainstormed on whether the Queen B of New York would ever return to Bravo, a part of RHONY: Legacy or the reboot of classic RHONY.

Dorinda, who starred with Bethenny during four seasons of RHONY, said of Bethenny, “I think for her it’s just got to be the right sort of situation set-up. I don’t know, but never say never. It’s like a racehorse that needs to run.” Dorinda also thinks it would be a shame if Bethenny never came back to Housewives, adding, “I don’t know where it fits in with the other projects she’s doing… but you can’t take away this from Bethenny Frankel: she is great TV.” Until she decides, Bethenny continues her philanthropic work, recently raising over $20 million for Ukrainian refugees.

Jill is doing press for her role on the second installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and has petitioned for a spot on the new RHONY: Legacy series. RHUGT premiered this week on Peacock, and viewers were hotly anticipating the new season, titled Ex-Wives Club. It stars, along with Jill and Dorinda, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge from RHOC, former The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, plus RHOBH alums Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres Thursday, June 23 on Peacock.