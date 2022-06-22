RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais admits she’s ‘looking for a husband’ during current trip to France 

Garcelle Beauvais is open to the idea of a third marriage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais is looking for love in the South of France, and when it comes to marriage, the third time could be a charm.

Garcelle is in Cannes, France, where she is spilling the tea about her love life. The Bravo beauty appeared with costar Dorit Kemsley, where the two promoted the network with executive Andy Cohen. Andy played one of his signature games with Garcelle, and she shared her parameters for a potential husband.

Garcelle has been married twice, the first time to Daniel Saunders from 1991 to 2000; the two had a 31-year-old son Oliver. Garcelle’s second marriage to Hollywood agent Mike Nilon brought her twin boys, Jax and Jaid, 14 years old.

Although she has two marriages under her belt, the former co-host of The Real still believes in love.

Garcelle Beauvais is looking for love in France

Page Six reported that Garcelle appeared with Dorit at BravoCannes Live. The event was an FYC-style event where Bravolebrities convinced advertisers to spend money on the network.

Andy often features silly games on Watch What Happens Live to get information from his celebrity guests. The WWHL host took the fun to Cannes, where he played a French-themed game called Oui Oui or Not for Me. Garcelle said “oui, oui” to another marriage, and she bluntly stated, “I’m looking for a husband.”

Garcelle described her ideal man as “tall, lean, with a sense of humor, and sexy.” She continued that height is not a dealbreaker for her because her father was shorter than her mother.

Garcelle later spoke to Page Six, with her ideal man still on her mind, and said, “I can meet him in Cannes, sure. But let’s be real, he’s gotta also be in LA!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Garcelle Beauvais wants to continue working with NBC after Housewives

Garcelle is a well-known actress who currently appears on her third season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. NBC is the parent organization of Bravo, where the Housewives franchise airs.

In February, Garcelle announced that her production company, Garcelle Beauvais Productions, had continued plans to work with NBC.

Garcelle made a statement expressing excitement about her continued work with NBCUniversal. She said, “I am incredibly excited about working with the team at NBCUniversal Television in this new capacity. My production company team and I feel we have not only found a wonderful place to originate new ideas and collaborate on meaningful content, but also to expand into many wonderful horizons.”

For now, fans can catch her on RHOBH Season 12.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.