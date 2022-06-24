RHOBH: Denise Richards doubles down on support for daughter Sami’s OnlyFans, joins the adult website 

Denise Richards is the latest celebrity to join OnlyFans, following in her daughter’s footsteps. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards learned from her daughter and followed Sami Sheen onto the OnlyFans platform.

Last week, 18-year-old Sami Sheen, the daughter of Denise and Two and a Half Men actor Charlie Sheen, announced that she joined OnlyFans. Her mother expressed support, but her father appeared more apprehensive. Ultimately, both parents came around in support of Sami’s venture.

Apparently, Denise liked the idea so much that she decided to join OnlyFans herself. She made the announcement on social media with a short video and explanation.

Denise Richards joins OnlyFans after daughter Sami Sheen joined last week

Denise Richards is joining the content-creating platform OnlyFans.

Denise shared a video in a spaghetti strap white flowing dress where she walked into the ocean with the camera fixated on her. Denise’s spaghetti straps fell to her shoulders as the video went slow-motion.

She wrote in the caption, “Ready…here we go💛 #onlyfans Link in bio💋.”

OnlyFans is a platform where members can post pictures and videos and communicate with people who subscribe and tip them. The content on OnlyFans is often R-rated and features scantily-clad photos.

Denise is not the only well-known name on OnlyFans; many adult actresses and influencers utilize the platform. Bhad Bhabie, the Cash Me Outside Dr. Phil guest, uses the platform, as do Bella Thorne and Carmen Electra.

Cardi B is one of the biggest names on OnlyFans, but the rapper said that she would not post nude photos.

Sami Sheen joins OnlyFans and receives support from famous parents

Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans announcement surprised many as the celebrity daughter reportedly experienced issues at home last year and moved in with dad Charlie Sheen.

Charlie was unhappy with Sami’s choice and blamed her recent return to her mother’s home for the decision.

Denise, however, expressed unwavering approval for her daughter. When news of Sami’s OnlyFans career dropped, mom Denise was supportive of the idea. She told Page Six, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Charlie’s publicist told Us Weekly, “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points that, in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed. Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Time will tell if Charlie joins the platform and makes it a family affair.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.