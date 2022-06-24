Larissa Lima wears skimpy mini dress in Vegas with this 90 Day Fiance couple

Larissa Lima enjoys a night out with fellow 90 Day Fiance alums. Pic credit: TLC

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance introduced viewers to Larissa Lima. At the time, she was in a relationship with Colt Johnson, and left her life in Brazil behind for a new start in America.

Their relationship hit a rough patch when Larissa and Colt’s mother, Debbie, started to bump heads. Add that to the couple’s on-going arguments about money, living arrangements, and Larissa’s desire for plastic surgery as reasons why their relationship quickly went downhill.

Since their separation, Larissa has been living her best single life and focusing on creating content and building her brand. She also finds time to connect with other 90 Day Fiance stars to show them how exciting life in Vegas can be.

Larissa parties with Jasmin and Blake from Season 7

Recently, Larissa hung out with Season 7 alums, Jasmin Lahtinen and Blake Abelard. Jasmin traveled to California from Finland to be with Blake. Her sister, Janet, was already living nearby, thanks to a green card lottery, which made Jasmin’s transition easier.

Blake, Jasmin, and Janet took a weekend trip to Vegas, and while there, they met up with Larissa. Pictures of them together quickly made their way to social media showing the group enjoying a night out.

Larissa is seen wearing a short, coral-colored halter-top dress. Jasmin wore a gray bodycon dress with sparkles, while Janet chose a baby blue dress with cutouts on the sides. Blake joined them in one picture showing off his signature blonde hair.

The group appeared to have a fun night out on the town together while enjoying each other’s company.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

This is not the first time Larissa has linked up with another 90 Day star. Earlier in the year, she had a night out with Stephanie Matto while she was in town promoting her farts in a jar. She has also worked with Stephanie on her adult content website.

Will Larissa ever return to television?

Season 5 of Happily Ever After? was the last time viewers saw Larissa on their TV screens. After ending her relationship with Colt and having bad luck attempting to date again, Larissa has remained single.

Since then, she’s been focusing on creating content online, transforming her body, and focusing on her sponsorship and endorsement deals.

Larissa has not completely ruled out returning to TV. However, it seems her interests currently lie in building her brand which revolves around beauty, cosmetics, and her OnlyFans account.

Larissa stays connected to multiple cast members in the 90 Day franchise. So, there’s a possibility another opportunity for filming could come her way. Would you like to see Larissa on TV again?

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.