Kristin Cavallari squats deep in skintight spandex

Kristin Cavallari has been getting her sweat on during a 90-degree heatwave.

The 35-year-old reality star was put through her paces ahead of the weekend as she endured an outdoor workout – it was busy stuff as Kristin rope trained and pumped iron while outside her luxurious property and in a tight spandex look.

Kristin Cavallari flaunts stunning gym body during workout

The Very Cavallari star opened, swinging heavy black ropes from side to side as she worked her upper body from a large outdoor terrace.

Showing off her toned figure in dark spandex leggings and a white crop top, the mom of three moved on to deep squats while brandishing heavy dumbbells, then getting her cardio on for energetic jumping jacks.

“Warming up w @kevin_klug,” Kristin wrote, adding that she was doing it in “90 degree heat.” Kristin continued: “Let me reiterate that this is all a warm up.”

The ex to Jay Cutler then confirmed that her trainer “kills me.”

Kristin isn’t the only celebrity fan of rope training. Sitcom star Kaley Cuoco is also keen, as is reality star, Angela Simmons.

In 2021, Kristin opened up on health and fitness in lockdown, telling UsWeekly: “Like everyone else, my workout and health routine has been up and down during quarantine, but I finally have gotten back on track,” adding: “I lift weights, but I do circuit training to keep my heart rate up. I also started doing hot yoga every once in a while. I don’t do it as often as I would like, but I love it when I’m able to make it happen.”

Kristin Cavallari reveals exactly what she eats

The Uncommon James founder further confirmed that she’s got everything down to a routine. She eats dinner with her kids every day at 5.15 p.m., and they don’t eat In-N-Out.

“The way I eat is a lifestyle,” Cavallari dished. “Organic as often as possible, tons of veggies, meat, nuts and seeds, complex carbs like buckwheat soba noodles, berries, tons of fat — I even eat butter.” Kristin has since posted to show off her summer-ready bikini body as she joked around her pool with her dog, inferring that her four-legged friend is somewhat entitled.

Kristin recently posted a cute pic of her adorable dog: “Acts like she owns the place,” she wrote, also tagging daughter Saylor as the photographer.

Kristin shares kids Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon with ex Jay. The former couple was married from 2013 until 2020, with their divorce proving high profile.