Kim Kardashian stuns braless in completely sheer dress

Kim Kardashian stuns in a Friday showoff with sheer dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian is celebrating the end of the workweek with a sheer dress moment. The SKIMS CEO posed in the mirror while she walked toward it and offered different angles of her see-through look.

And while she was not wearing the iconic Marilyn Monroe sheer dress from the 2022 Met Gala, this gown was slightly similar– it seems Kim’s sheer dress era is just beginning.

Kim’s bleach blonde hair fell to the sides as she covered her chest with a hand and held her iPhone in the other. Although Kim lost 16 pounds, her curves were still present and peeked out from under the gown.

Kim shared the video with her 320 million followers and immediately received likes and comments for her efforts.

Kim struts around barefoot in a see-through dress

Kim strutted toward the mirror with her phone in hand as she recorded her reflection in a floor-length sheer gown. The mirror reflected Kim’s image and featured a dress rack around it, with gowns on both sides of her image.

Kim added a filter to the clip that added an old-school recording feature and the date, Friday. The video had a camcorder vibe as the reality TV star channeled old-school glam.

Kim went barefoot in the video and used one hand to cover her chest, possibly because the dress was sheer.

She posted an infinity emoji for the caption.

The background music for the video was I Want You Around by Snoh Aalegra.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Snoh Aalegra, the artist whose song was featured, showed love in the comments section and wrote “KIM” with two red heart emojis.

Kim Kardashian denies destroying Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress

Fashion enthusiasts and Marilyn Monroe fans were angered when photos of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Happy Birthday John F. Kennedy dress appeared post-Kim Kardashian.

A fashion archivist claimed the dress was ruined and shared a photo of the gown with missing crystals and torn seams.

Kim appeared on the Today Show and discussed her new skincare line and the Marilyn Monroe dress moment.

Host Hoda Kotb asked Kim if she caused damage to the dress. Kim replied, “No [it’s not true]. Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well; there were handlers in gloves that put it on me.”

The fashion archivist showed a video of Kim being squeezed into the gown by handlers and is maintaining its position—the dress was damaged.

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.