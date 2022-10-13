Kendall Jenner stuns braless in tank and thigh-skimming shorts

Kendall Jenner looks stunning in her sleep clothes while promoting a company. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is wowing her fans once again, this time while leaning against her bathroom sink in a rather racy outfit.

The 26-year-old model was a sight as she posed braless in a black camisole top and barely-there shorts that skimmed the top of her thighs. The outfit was not only very cute but also looked like a cozy sleep set.

Kendall kept her look simple, going makeup free and not adding any accessories for the gorgeous bathroom pic.

In the background of the photo, we can see Moon brand items, including a black electric toothbrush, toothpaste, and a black box of tooth whitening strips.

The Kardashians star is a brand ambassador for Moon oral care and regularly promotes the brand on her social media channels. This is no different as she tagged the brand twice in the post — once to take fans to their main website and another to direct them to Moon products found on Amazon just in time for Prime Days.

A quick look at the Moon website will show a smiling Kendall as she promotes the luxury dental care brand. There’s even a link to “shop Kendall’s faves.”

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner also loves her Jimmy Choos

It seems that Kendall Jenner is in demand to represent luxury products in more than one category. In addition to Moon, the reality star also recently posted for Jimmy Choo, and it was quite a head-turning photo.

In it, Kendall posed in the “iconic” Love pumps that, according to a post from the brand, “are worth the investment.” For those who may be wondering, the price point for a pair of these popular shoes starts at $695.

Of course, Kendall looks stunning in the shoes, which she paired with a black bikini covered by an open, black blazer. They called her a style icon, and there’s no arguing that.

Even when Kendall Jenner is dressed down, she still looks incredible

Kendall Jenner often poses on Instagram in carefully curated photos but even when she’s out and about running errands, she still looks amazing.

Recently, Kendall was spotted as she headed to the salon after hitting up a Pilates class, and as usual, she was stunning.

While dressed in a black sports bra and matching skintight leggings, the runway model proved that even when she goes casual, it’s a big deal.

The Kardashians streams new episodes on Thursdays on Hulu.