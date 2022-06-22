Kailyn Lowry stuns for hotel pool cocktails in Texas

Kailyn Lowry smiling indoors. Pic credit: @kailynlowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is getting her poolside cocktails on.

The MTV star, fresh from confirming she’s done with the franchise that made her famous, updated her Instagram with a major summer vibe this week and she didn’t need to say she was at a hotel pool – that’s what statement tees are for.

Kailyn Lowry enjoys Texas heat with poolside cocktails

Kailyn, 30, posted for her 4.4 million followers and sent out big summer energy and her cute smile.

The mom of four was snapped from the waist up as she posed in a knotted white tee with “HOTEL POOL” written across it in red.

Holding a refreshing-looking red cocktail complete with a straw and strawberry, Kailyn posed backed by sunny pool waters and buildings, also showing off her signature arm tattoos. She wore her blonde hair down, loose, and waved.

A swipe right better showcased the outfit as the curvy star peeped a dark pair of jeans. She posed holding her cocktail up to her mouth – here, fans saw a super cute umbrella added to the drink.

Kailyn Lowry smiles poolside. Pic credit: @kailylowry/Instagram

In a caption, the Coffee & Convos podcast host wrote, “First day of summer! What are you looking forward to most? @canvasdallas.”

Fans have left over 15,000 likes. Kailyn had tagged herself at the boutique CANVAS hotel in downtown Dallas.

Kailyn is set to make the biggest career change she’s experienced in years. After 11 years on MTV, the former 16 & Pregnant star is done with reality TV. She confirmed her exit on the recent Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Kailyn Lowry A-Okay with promoting adult merch

Kailyn is a semi-regular on the influencer front. In 2021, she promoted singer Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand. This year, there’s more steamy action as Kailyn promotes an adult toy.

“I’ve always said it’s super important to take care of yourself. This Masturbation May, take the time to love yourself with @womanizerglobal DUO from @lovehoneyofficial,” she told fans in May. “This amazing toy offers double stimulation for an experience like any other. The powerful motor has 10 different vibration modes and 12 intensity levels. Follow my link in bio to learn more and use code KAIL20 for 20% off sitewide for a limited time. Thank me later❤ #Lovehoney #LovehoneyPartner,” Lowry added.

Kailyn shot to fame after getting pregnant at the age of 17 in 2009, quickly becoming a core member of the Teen Mom 2 franchise.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and 2 and is slated to premiere in the near future.