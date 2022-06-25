Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick will not watch new season as she’s ’too hurt’

Angelina Pivarnick is refusing to watch new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has been emotional lately.

Just a few months ago she found herself in such emotional turmoil that she landed in the hospital due to a stress-related illness.

She admitted that everything had finally caught up to her from Chris Larangeira’s divorce filing, the cheating allegations stacked up against her, and then the news that Chris had allegedly cheated with a transgender model.

Angelina was open about struggling with her own mental health and well-being and it started to impact her physically.

Even though she’s recovered since her time in the hospital, Angelina is still having a tough time. Upon the premiere of the new season, Angelina admitted that she wouldn’t be watching the show moving forward.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick is ‘too hurt’ to watch new season of the show

Ahead of the episode airing, Angelina took to Twitter to let everyone know that she would not be watching the new episodes.

She wrote, “Decided to not live tweet because I’m not watching the show. I’m too hurt by a lot of things. THis season is going to be hard for me mentally.”

Pic credit: @angelinamtvjs/Twitter

Angelina spent the majority of the last season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation fighting to make things work between her and Chris.

She questioned whether the two of them should head for divorce but made the decision to put in an effort to fix things between them.

The new season premiered, however, and it appeared that she had a change of heart.

After she returned home from filming the new reality TV series All Star Shore, Angelina told her sister she was heading to Mexico with another man. Her sister didn’t think it was a good idea, but Angelina went anyways.

While away, Angelina shared photos of her vacation with Mike Sorrentino, who showed the pictures to the rest of their castmates. Upon her return from the trip, she admitted to Deena Cortese that Chris had moved out.

Why is Angelina Pivarnick so hurt?

It’s unclear if Angelina is hurt by what happened between her and Chris and their failure to make their marriage work, or if she’s hurt by the actions of some of her costars.

Not only does the new season show previews of Mike calling Angelina out for having several sidepieces and being a cheater, but she also appears to get into some heated arguments with the girls of the cast.

Fans will recall she got into a heated argument with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley when Chris reportedly told her Angelina leaked the infamous wedding speech audio.

JWOWW took to social media to call Angelina out as a liar and their feud was rehashed while filming this new season.

Mike admitted that the season gets a little “messy” but justified his reasons for calling out Angelina.

Despite all of the arguments, Angelina continues to hang out with her costars, so it’s likely they’ll be able to work everything out.

Even though things are seemingly better for everyone, Angelina has made it clear that she doesn’t want to relive her experiences from the difficult season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.