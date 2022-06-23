Erika Jayne in her birthday suit for a ‘good time’

Erika Jayne poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Erika Jayne is in the buff and censoring her private parts as she shares a nudie shot for her 2 million+ Instagram followers.

The Bravo star braved a skin-only post as she updated her Stories on Thursday, sharing a little throwback action and adding in stars to keep herself inside the platform’s rules.

Erika Jayne shows off naked shot for a ‘good time’

The singer went blonde bombshell in her photo.

Erika posed indoors and with massive bouffant hair as she showed off her sensational curves – the ex to Tom Girardi posed backed by neutral drapes and swish furnishings as she flaunted her figure, adding in gold stars over her chest and to cover her nether regions.

Crossing her legs as she wore heavy gold chains around her ankles, Erika cocked her head to the side, writing:

“Call The Pretty Mess for a good time.”

Erika Jayne poses nude. Pic credit: @theprettymess/Instagram

Erika’s Instagram handle is @theprettymess. The reality star has also chosen the name for her 2021-dropped hair extension line, Pretty Mess Hair. Speaking to People about her decision to branch into business during a global pandemic, Erika dished that it was actually perfect timing.

Erika Jayne says COVID was perfect launch time for brand

“[It] was actually a great time for my hair and skin. I was able to go long periods without having my hair colored or professionally styled, so it grew!” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed. “This also gave me time to play with clip-ins, ponytails and tapes, which gave me some much-needed glamour during quarantine,” Erika added, stating that she used her home time to figure out all the ways she can use the extensions.

The controversial star continued: “I’ve definitely had quite an interesting year and being a part of a new business venture is both exciting and refreshing. It gives me butterflies. This is a new chapter of my life and I’m grateful to be moving in a glamorous, wonderful new direction.”

Also running a hair extensions brand is RHOA face Porsha Williams, this via her Go Naked hair brand. Fellow Bravo stars running businesses include Rinna Beauty founder Lisa Rinna, plus Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel. Erika last showed off her elaborate and wowing hair skills three days ago, going braided and xxxtra.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.