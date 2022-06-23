Commit or Quit exclusive: Kenny and Demi join the cast, sit down with Judge Lynn Toler

Kenny and Demi are joining the Commit or Quit cast. Pic credit: WEtv

Tonight on Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler, we get to meet a new couple — Kenny and Demi.

Kenny and Demi have been together for 25 years on and off, but their story is complicated. They were once married but got divorced, and now, they’re giving love another shot.

Demi stayed loyal to Kenny even after an arrest and jail time. After learning that Kenny would be heading to prison, she rushed to marry him and supported him for four years and ten months while he served his sentence.

But she admits there is resentment from holding down her man, so when Kenny got out of prison and went back to selling drugs, that was a huge issue for Demi.

So when Kenny ended up going back to prison for an 8-year sentence, their relationship fell apart. Now, Kenny is out and back with Demi, but these two need to decide whether they should stay together or go their own ways, and Judge Lynn Toler is on hand to help them make that hard decision.

Check out this Commit or Quit sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, and be sure to tune in tonight to meet this new couple.

Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.