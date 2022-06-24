90 Day Fiance spoilers: Biniyam is not happy when Ariela invites her ex-husband to their celebration

Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Weinberg disagree over her ex-husband still being in her life. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance stars Biniyam Shibre, and Ariela Weinberg have once again run into a familiar problem in their relationship.

Ariela’s ex-husband, Leandro, is back in the picture. The two have remained close since their divorce, and Ariela has made it clear that he isn’t going anywhere.

Leandro’s latest appearance on the show may be the last straw for Biniyam, who is not happy that he’s still in the picture.

Biniyam doesn’t like Ari and Leandro’s relationship

In a preview for an upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance, Ariela, Biniyam, and Leandro have reconnected again. As they are out to eat at a restaurant, Ariela starts talking about the problem she has with Biniyam training with a female fighter for his MMA matches.

Leandro begins to validate Ariela, saying he made similar mistakes when the two were married by not telling Ariela when he was working or interacting with another woman. He tries to give Biniyam advice on how to handle Ariela, saying she needs more attention so their relationship will work. Biniyam does not seem to be impressed with Leandro’s advice, though.

The conversation then shifts to Ariela explaining how they are preparing to observe Ethiopian New Year. Biniyam explains how he wants to take his family out for traditional Ethiopian food to celebrate. Ariela immediately invites Leandro saying, “I thought it would be really cool for you to come and celebrate it with us.”

Leandro accepts the invitation, saying that Ariela’s family is still his family, and he would like to join them in the celebration.

In his confessional, Biniyam says he didn’t want to say no when she invited Leandro, but he is not happy that he will be coming to the celebration. Biniyam goes on to say he doesn’t trust Leandro and thinks he and Ariela are too close.

Leandro and Ariela have been divorced for years but claim they are still best friends. Ariela often reaches out and discusses her new relationship with him, believing he will give her good advice. She also believes they will always be connected and in each other’s lives.

Ariela defends herself against critics

After receiving so much backlash for her behavior on the show, Ariela has started to speak out more to defend herself and her relationship.

She admitted that she can be a lot to deal with but reminds people that she and Biniyam are real, and their relationship goes through ups and downs like anyone else’s.

Ariela mainly ignores the accusations from fans, calling her jealous and saying she treats Biniyam badly. She says they love one another and are focused on raising their son. She reminds them that the show is meant to be entertaining and not to believe everything they see.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.