90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins strikes a pose in skimpy crop top

Karine Martins shares new photos looking happy in a green crop top. Pic credit: TLC

Karine Martins is letting her fans know that she’s in good spirits and doing well amid her separation from Paul Staehle.

The Before the 90 Days star has been focusing on her mental health and being a mom to her two sons. She is also continuing to keep her distance from her estranged husband.

Using social media to keep her followers in the loop with how she’s doing, Karine is letting them know that she’s in a better place and is enjoying her life.

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins shared pics rocking a green crop top

In an Instagram post, Karine shared photos of herself looking relaxed and unbothered by the recent drama surrounding her.

Standing in front of a bare wall, she posed gracefully showing off her outfit. She wore a two-piece set that included a green, polka-dot, floor-length skirt and matching crop-top.

The second photo showed Karine leaning closer to the camera while giving a slight smirk.

She kept her caption short, adding a green four-leaf clover emoji and nothing else.

Karine took a break from social media for a while. When the news of the alleged domestic violence in her relationship with Paul broke, she took time away from being online to handle matters privately.

She also wanted to focus on self-care and sharing the importance of that with her followers. When she returned to social media, she announced her partnership with Shein. Karine is also working with Siia Cosmetics which focuses on makeup and skincare. She also shared this partnership deal on Instagram.

Karine has moved on from her separation to Paul

The tumultuous relationship between Karine and Paul was often seen by Before the 90 Days viewers. The two struggled to establish a relationship with healthy communication, resulting in ongoing, intense arguments.

The couple faced a huge roadblock in their journey when TLC released them from the franchise due to domestic violence allegations. Karine spoke out about their relationship being abusive and that she was ready to leave Paul.

Since then, the two have separated and no longer film for 90 Day Fiance. Earlier in the year, Karine let her fans know that she is doing much better these days and is working on her happiness.

In addition to her partnership deals, Karine says she is still in college and continues to improve her English-speaking skills. She has no plans to reunite with Paul, but hopes the two can come to an agreement soon to co-parent their two boys.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.