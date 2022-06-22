90 Day Fiance: Kalani Faagata is ‘acting up’ in her Savage Fenty lingerie 

90 Day Fiance alum Kalani Faagata is channeling the summer solstice in a lingerie showoff. Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani Faagata is showing off and showing out in a new busty display for Savage X Fenty, the lingerie company she has served as an ambassador for since February.

Kalani’s photos come days after she denounced body-shamers and explained that her worth has nothing to do with her shape or the approval of others. Kalani has provided a voice for those without a platform and used her ambassador status to preach body positivity on social media. She doesn’t let the fact that she is not stick-thin stop her from posting lingerie photos.

The mother of sons Oliver and Kennedy took time off from mommy duty to make money and spread the good word.

Kalani’s latest display featured some busty purple lingerie photos as the beautiful reality star posed in the mirror and admired her reflection.

Kalani Faagata flaunts her curves and gives a busty display in Savage X Fenty lingerie

Kalani promoted Rihanna’s lingerie line in a summer solstice showoff that featured multiple mirror selfies.

Kalani sported a purple ensemble with a plunging neckline that revealed her busty assets. Kalani’s neckline was bare, making her curves the star.

The 90 Day Fiance reality TV star peered at her reflection in a gold-framed mirror. Kalani’s dark, long locks were in a side part and featured her natural loose waves, which fell past her chest. She wore large silver hoops in her ears and sported a light pink lip tint on her plump pout.

Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Kalani wrote in the caption, “Summer solstice got a b***h actin’ up 🔮☀️💁🏽‍♀️ @savagexfenty #savagexfenty.”

Kalani Faagata slams critics of her lingerie posts

Kalani’s lingerie posts share a positive message about self-acceptance and breaking beauty norms. Although the reaction to her lingerie photos is primarily positive, she does receive criticism from haters who try to stop her shine.

Kalani shared some choice words of wisdom for those critiquing her lingerie photos.

Kalani shared that she learned growing up in the church that her value was her body. She communicated that was an unhealthy mentality.

Kalani shared an Instagram story where she provided insight into her upbringing and mindset change. She said, “In church, my worth was always tied to my body and what it could do for men. My virginity was a gift for my husband, not myself. my body needed to be covered to help men not sin. After marriage, my body was reserved for a husband’s need and eyes only.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.