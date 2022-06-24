90 Day Fiance: Fernanda Flores shows off bikini body in skimpy two-piece

Fernanda Flores shows she’s ready for summer with new bikini pics. Pic credit: Discovery+

Fans of 90 Day Fiance were first introduced to Fernanda Flores during Season 6. The then 19-year-old was in a relationship with 32-year-old Jonathan Rivera.

After leaving her home in Mexico and arriving in America, Fernanda struggled to connect with Jonathan. They argued over his schedule, flirtatious ways, and both of their jealous habits. Despite their troubles, the two still got married in a small ceremony with a handful of their friends.

Their marriage was short-lived, unfortunately. After going their separate ways, Fernanda decided to start over in Miami as she filmed The Single Life. Now, settled in her new home, she is living her glamorous life and sharing every moment of it with her followers.

Fernanda Flores shows off her bikini body

Proving that she’s ready for summer and frequent trips to the beach, Fernanda shared a post on Instagram showing off her lean bikini body.

She posed in front of a rock sculpture wearing a brown two-piece swimsuit. Standing to the side to highlight her profile, Fernanda showed her followers how much the time she puts in the gym has paid off.

Fernanda kept the caption on her post short and sweet, writing “Bikini season.”

Fitness is something Fernanda says is important for her. She often shares her workout routines and tips she uses to stay active and ready to rock a bikini at any moment.

She tagged her modeling agency, Select Model Miami, in the post as well. Viewers may recall her talking about wanting to pursue modeling when she arrived in America. Since moving to Miami, she has been working with the agency hoping to further her modeling career.

Fernanda Flores has found love again

Fernanda’s career isn’t the only thing that has thrived since she moved to Miami. She’s also found love again.

On The Single Life, she revealed how things were heating up with her new roommate, Noel Mikaelian. He is a professional boxer who offered to give her lessons and train her to box. The two realized their strong connection and began dating.

Prior to her relationship with Noel kicking off, Fernanda admitted that she still had work to do on herself before she was ready to love again. She shared the details of what ended her marriage to Jonathan and how it affected it. Confessing that she took their divorce very hard, Fernanda did not want to bring that baggage into her new relationship.

She and Noel took their time before becoming official. Since they lived together as platonic roommates first, they had more opportunities to get to know one another. Since she stopped filming The Single Life, she is still with Noel and the two continue to create new memories.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.