90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem shows support for Biniyam Shibre at his first match

Angels Deem supports Biniyam Shibre’s MMA career. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem may have just become Biniyam Shibre’s biggest fan.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star recently supported Biniyam during his first MMA match. She sat in the front row yelling and cheering as he made his debut as a fighter and showcased his impressive skills.

Angela’s enthusiasm was well received by Biniyam. It also showed how much she supports other cast members in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Angela Deem supports Biniyam Shibre at his first MMA fight

A recent episode of 90 Day Fiance showed Biniyam having his first MMA fight since arriving in America. He found a local gym who agreed to train him and set up the match.

Ariela was a bit hesitant to support the fight, but eventually came around and sat in the front row with her mom to cheer on Biniyam.

Also present at the fight was 90 Day Fiance veteran, Angela. She sat separately from Ariela but was also front and center at the fight. Angela was spotted rooting for Biniyam, and later shared a video to social media showing her support for the MMA company that Biniyam is a part of.

The fight went exactly how Biniyam wanted it to go. He made his opponent tap out after putting him in a chokehold and restricting his body movements. The match was short, lasting just 33 seconds before Biniyam walked away with the win.

The crowd, including Angela, went wild after Biniyam’s win. He celebrated by doing flips in the fighting ring and jumping for joy. Biniyam says MMA fighting is his dream, and this match was the beginning of what he hopes to be a long career.

Ariela and Biniyam are working on their relationship

As excited as Biniyam was for his first match, Ariela didn’t share his same enthusiasm in the beginning. She was not thrilled that he had a fight planned and tried to talk him out of it just minutes before the fight was set to begin.

Ariela feels that MMA fighting is dangerous, and she doesn’t like the amount of time he’s required to commit to his training. After his fight, it seemed that Ariela may have changed her mind.

When she saw how happy he was, she began to change her tune a bit. The two shared a sentimental moment after his win, where she appeared to be rethinking her initial stance on his fighting.

Biniyam hopes to make it as a professional MMA fighter and Ariela may finally understand how important that is to him. While the two still have some issues in their relationship, they are working to overcome them.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.