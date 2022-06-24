90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem is more flexible than you might think 

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem is showing off her flexible nature. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Despite being in her fifties, 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem showed fans that she is quite flexible.

The reality TV star, who recently underwent bariatric surgery, got on her hands and stuck her leg in the air as she showed off her fitness.

Viewers first met Angela when she and Nigerian-native Michael Ilesanmi appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in 2018. Angela and Michael have had many ups and downs in their relationship. One of the more noticeable changes viewers saw was Angela’s weight, which fluctuated. Although the relationship between Angela and Michael has appeared unsteady, Angela was sturdy in her latest display.

Angela flaunted her new body and flexibility in a video shared on social media.

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem displays her flexibility

Angela shared a short video on TikTok and reposted the clip on her Instagram, where the self-proclaimed Queen showed her upper-body strength.

Angela rocked her light blonde hair in a bun on top of her head and wore a spaghetti strap tank top with tiny black shorts.

She looked at the camera before turning around, walking her legs up the wall and keeping her arms planted on the floor. Angela kicked up one leg while she appeared to be trying out a handstand.

White text over the video read, “Okkk not perfect but first try,” and crying laughing emojis.

According to Angela, the video was her first attempt at a handstand.

Angela wrote in the caption, “#QUEENSARETOTALLYRISING.”

The video appeared to take place in her home. There were cameos by a clown statue and a cat in the background.

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem underwent weight loss surgery

People reported the reality TV star lost 90 pounds thanks to her weight loss surgery. Angela also underwent a breast reduction during the 2020 surgical procedure.

Angela told Us Weekly about her weight gain and subsequent surgery, “I noticed when I went to Nigeria last time, I was just putting on weight.”

She continued, “Nobody can say, ‘No, you’re not,’ because I have big boobs. And my big boobs [have] always been something that covered up my weight, you know what I mean? But for me, I noticed, and I was telling Michael, I said, ‘I’m getting bigger or swollen.’ I mean, like, I think I gained 20, almost 25 pounds. And it just hit me all at once.”

Angela has managed to keep off the weight and have fun while remaining fit.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.