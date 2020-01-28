Geico’s Woodchucks commercials get funnier every time we see them

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Geico insurance company has been running a number of hilarious commercials lately, and the ones with the cackling woodchucks have particularly taken our fancy.

Geico has released three sets of commercials; the first one features some mischevious woodchucks, the second, portrays a socially awkward and hapless Pinocchio, and the final one shows the culinary misadventures of a group of raccoons.

The idea is that Geico wants you to watch the commercials (no surprise there) and then vote and share whichever one is your favorite.

Their website states that once you’ve followed those steps, you are in with a chance to be one of their daily winners of a Swag Bag. It’s not exactly clear what the full contents of this “Swag Bag,” are but they claim it has a “$100 movie theater gift card.”

Geico woodchucks won’t stop chucking wood.

We are definitely #TeamWoodchucks, who hilariously seem to be annoying everyone, by well, chucking wood. There are three commercials involving the cheeky animals, and they get funnier with each one.

The first commercial sees two woodchucks laughing maniacally as they throw a poor man’s firewood into a river.

A man pulls up on a quad bike. “Hey, you dang woodchucks,” he shouts, “quit chucking my wood.”

Unperturbed, the pesky mammals continue to do what they do best.

In the second commercial, the woodchucks interrupt a guy trying to make his own commercial at a lumber yard.

Perched up near the roof, the same pesky two woodchucks (we’re assuming they’re the same, maybe not…) begin flinging planks of wood down onto startled employees.

“Dang woodchucks,” we hear again, “stop chucking wood.”

In the final installment, the mischevious wood chucking pair spoil a couple’s romantic morning by chucking wood in the nearby lake and ruining the atmosphere with their crazy laughter.

Raccoons and Pinnochio are also selling Geico insurance

In the other Geico commercials, we see a bunch of raccoons attempt to foist disgusting foods on each other and on humans from trash cans and dumpsters. One tries to persuade his buddy to try something that tastes of “mango chutney and burnt hair.”

“No, thank you,” says his pal.

“Just try it,” demands the first one aggressively.

We also see Pinocchio on an awkward date, where he tries and fails to explain why his profile pic isn’t accurate.

We also see him trying and failing miserably to be a motivational speaker, and, finally, we see him arguing with a policeman as he receives a parking ticket. Each occasion sees his lying uncovered by his growing nose.

Geico insurance has been known to do business with animals in the past. It has provided funding for the annual Puppy Bowl, the Animal Planet show that uses puppies to mimic the Super Bowl. The insurance company lends its name to the stadium where the athletic puppies perform.

Geico insurance’s parent company, Berkshire Hathaway, is owned by Warren Buffet, who is one of the wealthiest people on the planet.