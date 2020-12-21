Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
20 pictures that prove Erika Jayne has changed a lot since joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast


Erika Jane from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Erika Jayne’s look has evolved over the years. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Erika Jayne is one of the most polarizing women to ever join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

RHOBH viewers either love Erika, or they hate her, but one thing is without question, she definitely brings the ratings to the Bravo show.

Not to mention, the blonde beauty is multi-talented. Over the years, Erika has dabbled in many entertainment projects encompassing reality TV, music, soap operas, and even Broadway.

What some RHOBH fans may not realize is that Erika Jayne’s music career is pretty serious. As of 2020, she has had nine songs hit number one on the Billboard Dance Club Songs charts this far. She’s also been listed as one of the greatest dance club artists.

In addition, Erika appeared briefly on The Young and the Restless thanks to former RHOBH costar, Eileen Davidson, and she played Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway.

The biggest news surrounding Erika Jayne lately has to do with her divorce announcement. After 21 years of marriage, Erika revealed that she and Tom Girardi were calling it quits.

Here’s a look at Erika Jayne’s looks as she has transformed over the years.

Being Roxie in Chicago was a big deal for Erika Jayne. She prepared hard for the role, and it was a hot topic of conversation on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Erika Jayne at the World Poker Tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Some of Erika Jayne’s more toned-down looks are really popular. She can go from super chic to all-out glam, and no one would bat an eye.

Red is a good color on Erika Jayne. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

A daring outfit choice, Erika Jayne can pull off almost any look.

A visit to Genoa City was a dream come true for the songstress and reality TV star. She got the hookup from her former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar, Eileen Davidson.

From Erika Jayne to Erika Girardi. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

When it is time to really dress up and be a sophisticated lady, Erika manages to get it right every single time. A timeless black outfit is the key to doing it.

Erika Jayne in a RHOBH confessional.
Erika Jayne’s RHOBH confessionals are some of her best looks. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans look forward to Erika Jayne and her confessional looks. They do not disappoint.

A high pony is a whole look for Erika Jayne. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Known for her high ponytails, Erika Jayne has worn this look quite frequently.

Erika Jayne on The Real Housewives of Orange County.
Erika Jayne was ready on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Bravo

Wearing short and flat bangs is a unique look for Erika. That coupled with her high pony and plastic-looking outfit, her read of her castmates never looked so good.

Erika Jayne pretty in pink. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie Nelson

Pink is a good color on Erika Jayne and one that she has worn quite a lot over the years.

The holidays often bring out a playful side of the RHOBH. Erika Jayne and her festive outfits are fun.

Erika Jayne at 2018 American Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Music holds a special place in Erika Jayne’s heart. It is something she has been doing for a long time, and she is well-known in the dance club genre.

Even when she is dressed down in workout gear, Erika Jayne still manages to look flawless. She competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2017.

Erika Jayne in RHOBH confessional.
Erika Jayne’s confessional looks are always fabulous. Pic credit: Bravo

Confessionals are the way to express yourself as a housewife. Erika Jayne’s many looks are always fashion savvy.

14 June 2016 - West Hollywood, California - Erika Jayne . House of CB Flagship Store Launch held at The House of CB Store. Photo Credit: Sammi
Sometimes less is more when it comes to the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Erika Jayne can rock either the toned-down jumpsuit look with heavy cleavage or the funky and fresh. Both fit her, and she looks great every single time.

Even in a t-shirt, Erika Jayne still owns the room.

Erika Jayne Season 6 RHOBH.
Erika Jayne joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 6. Pic credit: Bravo

Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 6 was huge for Erika Jayne. It not only put her name out there, but it also got her an appearance on The Young and the Restless and other things.

Erika Jayne before the fame
Erika Jayne on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Walking the red carpet in pink is a theme for Erika Jayne.

Erika Jayne before RHOBH.
Erika Jayne before RHOBH fame. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

Even before joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne was attending red carpet events. Her glam wasn’t as over the top, but she still looked her best.

Modeling has always been a part of Erika Jayne, even when she was a teen.

A lot has changed for Erika Jayne over the years, but she still resembles that little girl.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


