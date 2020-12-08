20 pictures that show Jinger Duggar’s transformation from a child to a Counting On mom

Jinger Duggar has blossomed as Duggar fans have watched her grow up on reality TV.

The curly-haired brunette is the sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

She is also the only Duggar sibling who has moved away from the Duggar home-base of Arkansas and begun a totally different life than the one she led growing up.

From an awkward teen girl to a mom and wife, Jinger has put her glow up on display for everyone to see.

Mom life has been good to her, and soaking up the California sun hasn’t been all that bad either.

It hasn’t been all rainbows and sunshine for Jinger Duggar, but she has put her game face on and persevered through the hard times.

Welcoming her second child recently has given Jinger Duggar a sense of gratitude. Evangeline Jo Vuolo was born on November 22 and joins her big sister, Felicity.

Last year, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced they were expecting on a video call with the Duggar family. Unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage shortly after making the announcement.

Jana Duggar was the first member of the Duggar family to visit Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar when they moved to California in 2019.

The two sisters spent a lot of time trying coffee shops and spending time just hanging out and exploring what California had to offer.

Last year, the couple revealed they would be moving to California. They were officially there for summer 2019, leaving just after saying goodbye to Grandma Mary Duggar, who passed away in June 2019.

Before their move to California in 2019, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo lived in Laredo, Texas.

Jinger Duggar often praises her mom for help. It was especially sweet to see them spending time together following her move from Arkansas to Texas.

Jinger welcomed Felicity in Laredo, Texas, almost two years after she married Jeremy Vuolo.

Jinger was still baby-faced when she moved to Texas in 2016.

Jinger married Jeremy on November 5, 2016. She was one of the most beautiful Duggar brides.

Straightening her hair became a new thing while seeing Jeremy Vuolo. Jinger Duggar, the once curly-haired brunette, started to come out of her shell and find who she is.

When Jinger would talk about Jeremy Vuolo ahead of their wedding, her entire face would light up. She enjoyed her time going to visit him.

2015 was a hard year for Jinger Duggar. It was revealed that she was one of the victims molested by her older brother, Josh Duggar.

She spoke about her experience in a teary-eyed confessional as part of a tell-all with her older sisters.

She fell in love with Jeremy Vuolo when she met him on a mission trip in 2015. From that moment on, it was always him for Jinger Duggar.

It was a pivotal moment in Jinger’s life and one that she will remember forever.

Jessa Duggar leaned on Jinger Duggar a lot while she was courting Ben Seewald. The sisters are still incredibly close to this day.

Jessa and Jinger spent a lot of time in confessionals together.

Growing up, all of the sisters spent a lot of time together. They had a chore system worked out, and things ran smoothly.

Being close in age to Jessa Duggar definitely helped Jinger Duggar find a friend.

Even as children, the Counting On siblings were always together. They helped with the little ones and made their own fun.

Jinger Duggar has done a lot of growing up since viewers first met her.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.