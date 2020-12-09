Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
20 pictures of Sonja Morgan’s transformation over the years with The Real Housewives of New York City


RHONY housewife Sonja Morgan.
Sonja Morgan has been a staple in the Real Housewives of New York City cast over the years. Pic credit: Bravo

Sonja Morgan has been a fixture for The Real Housewives of New York City cast since joining them in Season 3 back in 2010.

Her outspoken and bubbly demeanor made her an instant hit with the RHONY fan base, and she hasn’t looked back since.

One of Sonja’s many gifts is her ability to make outlandish comments and have the other Housewives shrug it off as if to say, “that’s just Sonja.”

In addition, Sonja has also been known to flip flop over the years by refusing to take sides during some monumental cast arguments over the years.

It seems that Sonja has seen (and done) it all over the years and she doesn’t show signs of stopping.

Sonja’s ongoing transformation includes a few procedures to help keep her looking as youthful as she acts. After Season 12 had wrapped up, Sonja took to her Instagram and confirmed that she’d had two different procedures completed.

The 57-year-old shared that she’d had a lower face lift and a neck lift procedure done.

 

Sonja celebrated the launch of her Sonja Morgan New York line in Century 21 stores.

 

In Season 12, Sonja found herself arguing with friend Elyse Slain after it was insinuated that Sonja was nothing more than an accessory for her ex-husband.

Sonja Morgan argues with Elyse Slain in Season 12
Pic credit: @Bravo

Sonja has always been passionate about her life, including drunkenly standing in a bathtub calling out other RHONY women who had hooked up with an old flame (here’s looking at you, Ramona).

RHONY star Sonja Morgan stands in a bathtub and calls out Ramona Singer for kissing her former flame, Harry.
RHONY star Sonja Morgan stands in a bathtub and calls out Ramona Singer for kissing her former flame, Harry. Pic credit: Bravo

Sonja joined Andy Cohen and several other Housewives in celebrating Pride in New York.

 

An important aspect of Sonja’s identity is her connection to her last name. She may no longer be married to a Morgan, but she will defend the Morgan name to death (and continue to put the family crest on her shoes).

RHONY star Sonja Morgan argues that she is a Morgan.
RHONY star Sonja Morgan argues that she is a Morgan. Pic credit: Bravo

Sonja does her best to keep her cool, although sometimes that proved difficult; like when the ladies were on vacation and their boat almost capsized.

RHONY start Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer when they thought their boat was going to sink on vacation.
Pic credit: Bravo

She likes to party hard! It was during the infamous trip to Mexico in Season 9 that found Sonja stripping out of her bathing suit and skinny dipping.

RHONY Sonja Morgan drinking in Mexico
Pic credit: Bravo

Sonja’s always been full of ideas, however, some of them never come to fruition. This was the case with her infamous toaster oven. Although, she does still share toaster oven recipes.

 

She never misses out on an opportunity to take part in the annual Halloween festivities with her RHONY housewives.

 

Speaking of Halloween, sometimes Sonja’s forgetfulness makes for some hysterics, like when she forgot the bottom half of her costume in Season 4.

RHONY star Sonja Morgan forgot the bottom half of her costume in Season 4.
Pic credit: Bravo

Although Sonja is one of the lower maintenance RHONY ladies, she never misses an opportunity to go full glam for the reunions.

RHONY star Sonja Morgan goes full glam for one of the reunions.
Pic credit: @sonjatmorgan/Instagram

During her romantic fling with Frenchie, and in typical Sonja fashion, she took the time to pick out the perfect undergarments to “watch a movie” and washed her undies in her bathroom bidet.

RHONY star Sonja Morgan picks out a pair of fancy panties.
Pic credit: Bravo

When Sonja’s dog, Millou, passed away in Season 6, she hosted a memorial service for him where she shared her fondest memories of him.

RHONY star Sonja Morgan at her dogs memorial service in Season 6.
Pic credit: Bravo

Sonja has always stuck with the ladies she’s known the longest. Similar to Ramona, she’s had a tough time making friends with the newer ladies over the years.

RHONY stars Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer.
Pic credit: @sonjatmorgan/Instagram

Sonja has been involved in fashion for years and hasn’t been shy to promote her own lines.

RHONY Sonja Morgan on a pool floaty
Pic credit: @sonjatmorgan/Instagram

Always a supportive friend, Sonja happily celebrates pride again with Andy Cohen.

RHONY Sonja and Andy Cohen celebrate pride.
Pic credit: @sonjatmorgan/Instagram

There are few things Sonja loves more than her dogs.

RHONY star Sonja Morgan celebrating New Years
Pic credit: @Sonjatmorgan/Instagram

Sonja and two of her long-term RHONY BFFs, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps.

 

Throwing it back to early RHONY days, Sonja strayed from her usual blonde locks and opted for a more red hue. Of course, it didn’t last long, the beauty was back to blonde in no time.

 

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.

